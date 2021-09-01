Galleries: Annual school dance festival touring nationally this year

An annual school childrens' dance festival, Koolitants, involving over 500 students from Tallinn dance schools recently took place in the capital, before moving on to several provincial towns.

Two Koolitants 2021 events were held at the Russian Cultural Center (Vene Kultuurikeskus) in Tallinn, kicking off the 27th school dance season, ERR's Menu portal reports.

Raido Bergstein, the festival's chief organizer, said this year's event will not follow the same format as its predecessors in issuing competitive awards, partly due to the pandemic interrupting rehearsals and activities.

He said: "While we are accustomed to selecting winners, in this intermittent and unusual year, when we have already seen little on stage, we will instead highlight the dignified dances by inviting them to perform over several dance days."

"There will be noone dropping out, and the signature dances highlighted by artistic directors will reach audiences in Tallinn, Valga, Viljandi and Paide, offering young dancers a real tour experience," he went on.

The events' directors are Linnar Looris, from the national ballet, and Kadi Aare.

The tour continues in Valga on September 11, moving to Viljandi the day after, and Paide a week after that.

