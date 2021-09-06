Video: Violin virtuoso Ingmar Erik Kiviloo performs 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
To celebrate Freddy Mercury's birthday, young Estonian musician Ingmar Erik Kiviloo visited ETV's talk show "Hommik Anuga" over the weekend and performed "Bohemian Rhapsody".
Kiviloo has studied the violin for more than ten years and admitted he was very committed to it. "I think big and my aims are high," he said, adding that he was a very emotional person and music often gets a tear in his eye.
In addition to the violin, the young man has learned other instruments, but considers the violin to be his main tool of choice.
--
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Kristjan Kallaste