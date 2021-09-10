Finance minister: Economic growth gives us chance to mitigate cuts

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform).
News

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) said a strong economic growth forecast gives an opportunity to review €60 million in planned cuts but the public finance deficit must be overcome.

In an interview with ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Thursday, Pentus-Rosimannus said one reason for the better than expected results is due to Estonia's loser coronavirus restrictions businesses have been able to continue their work.

"The other reason is definitely the government's decisions to direct targeted and short-term support to the right place and in advance," the minister said.

She said, although Estonia has recovered faster from the economic crisis than many other countries, the recovery has been multifaceted. This means that there are still sectors, such as accommodation, catering and culture, which have not recovered to pre-crisis levels.

"As a whole, it must be said that this crisis has not been wasted in this sense. Our economy, our business, our entrepreneurs have become much more productive," Pentus-Rosimannus added.

The opposition is now calling on the government to abandon austerity plans announced in the spring. Pentus-Rosimannus said that it is possible to withdraw relax the plan.

"Economic growth will certainly give us the opportunity to alleviate the austerity challenge in the most sensitive areas. It is primarily about internal security, but it is also about the social sphere, for example. I think it is sensible to do so if there is an opportunity," she said.

"But on the other hand, in the big picture, we need to move forward with state reform, and even now our state budget, despite the 9.5 percent growth, is still in deficit by a billion euros," she said.

Pentus-Rosimannus repeated that the state will definitely continue with public sector savings.

"We have been talking about state reform with this government since the spring. The fact that public spending must be under control - must be brought under control - should be a matter of course in all ministries and areas of government. It is no longer the most relevant in terms of the use of taxpayers' money, it must be done in all areas, and we will certainly move forward with that," she said.

The minister added all areas of government will have had to work hard to find places to reform and save.

Rescuer workers and teachers' salaries to rise

Pentus-Rosimannus said state budget negotiations are only just beginning, but the government is trying to find a way to increase the salaries of internal security workers, especially the emergency services, and teachers.

"We must look at the increase in the average wage, otherwise the difference will just become so big that it will be very difficult to make up for it later," she said.

Pentus-Rosimannus said the same thing in "Esimene stuudio" later the same evening but refused to say how much wages would increase.

The minister said one of the problems with teachers' wage for example, is that the previous government decided not to change their wages this year, and as a result, teachers' wages have fallen below average.

She added that due to the decision of the previous government, it is necessary for the current government to find more money for teachers' wages.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:34

Juhan Kivirähk: Alienation down to politicians' backlog

18:05

Over 1,000 people running for Tallinn city council

17:38

Tallinn fuel prices still highest of Baltic capitals

17:03

Prosecutor general: Planned Postimees-backed MS Estonia dive not illegal

16:36

Asylum proceedings for arrivals from Afghanistan not being expedited

16:01

George Orwell's first published novel translated into Estonian

15:31

Finance minister: Economic growth gives us chance to mitigate cuts

15:03

Theater visits down 40 percent in Estonia for 2020

14:39

Kallas: We take official state MS Estonia investigation very seriously

14:31

Survey: No changes in the amount of coronavirus in waste water

14:06

Gallery: President Kaljulaid's state visit to Kenya

13:49

Opera director: Artists' designs not representative of finished project

13:20

Government updates COVID-19 risk matrix

12:56

Accelerated price growth causing state tenders to fail

12:50

How to prevent the virus crisis from becoming a fundamental rights crisis?

12:27

Statistics: Services imports, exports recovered to pre-crisis levels

12:09

Austrian authorities request help from Estonian court in ski doping trial

11:56

State's leading figures may get secure smartphones

11:24

Estonia continues OECD tax deal talks

10:49

Health Board: 150 hospitalized patients, 540 new covid cases, two deaths

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09.09

Estonia supporting another fossil ghost

08:35

Tallinn wins European Green Capital 2023 award

10:49

Health Board: 150 hospitalized patients, 540 new covid cases, two deaths

09.09

Estonia to miss September's 70 percent vaccination rate target

10:12

Scientific council: Long way to go before restrictions can be dropped

09.09

Government creating framework to reform doctoral studies

10:38

Gallery: British Army Challenger tanks arrive in Paldiski port

09.09

Health Board: 151 hospitalizations, 467 new covid cases, two deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: