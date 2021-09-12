Gallery: Ibrahim Mukunga wins Tallinn Marathon

Tallinn Marathon 2021
Kenyan runner Ibrahim Mukunga won the Tallinn Marathon Sunday, while Estonian runner Dmitri Aristov came second. Mukunga, training partner of Saturday's half-marathon winner Tiidrek Nurme, had been favorite to win.

Mukunga put in a time of 2:30.43 over the 42 kilometers, just 12 seconds ahead of Aristov.

First woman finished was an Estonian, Kaisa Kukk, who placed 12th overall (2.44.46) and bagged the Estonian championship with it.

Kadiliis Kuiv was second-fastest woman's runner (2:48.52) and 19th overall, while third-best woman, Anne-Ly Palm, put in a time of 3:02.30 and was 56th overall.

Mukunga and Aristov had been neck-and-neck at the 42-km mark, and in fact the Estonian was one second ahead at that point, but the Kenyan put in a more powerful finish.

Aleksander Kulešov (Estonia) was third with a time of 2:34.39, Ando Õitspuu, another Estonian, came fourth (2:35.35) and Latvian Raitis Jirgensons (2:38.05) was fifth.

This year's race was necessarily scaled down in numbers due to coronavirus considerations, and a virtual marathon is being held again this month.

Traffic in the Pirita district of Tallinn will continue to be disrupted through to late afternoon.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

