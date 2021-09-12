Traffic in Pirita district of Tallinn disrupted Sunday due to marathon

Pirita tee in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Traffic in the Pirita district of Tallinn is disrupted Sunday due to the Tallinn Marathon, the city government says.

Pirita tee is closed in the direction of the city center, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, with public transport diverted.

Ttravel Merivälja tee in the direction of the city center is closed 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. except for public transport. Diversions are set up through side streets.

Cycle lanes on Reidi tee and Pirita tee sea fronts between Petrooluemi and the Pirita bridge are close 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pirita tee and surrounding district in Tallinn. Source: Google Maps

The Russalka car park near the monument of the same name in Kadriorg is closed all day.

The marathon itself started at 9 a.m. for elite runners. The awards ceremony is at 1 p.m. A concert is also taking place after the awards ceremony, and the finish line officially closes at 4 p.m.

Estonia and Brexit

