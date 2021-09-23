Survey: Tartu residents satisfied with their living environment

A survey asking Tartu residents about satisfaction with their living environment shows 80 percent are satisfied.

The survey was conducted by Turu-uuringute AS for the sixth time this July and 1,000 people were interviewed.

The aim was to determine how residents assess the different aspects of their living environment, what their environmental attitudes are and how these assessments and attitudes have changed compared to previous surveys.

In total, 81 percent consider it either good or very good. Overall, satisfaction has been on the rise compared to previous surveys.

The majority - 92 percent - of residents are interested in nature and environmental issues.

Respondents said the biggest environmental problems are car use and the continued growth in the amount of waste. Additionally, they mentioned traffic safety and culture, a lack of pavements or their poor condition as problem areas in their surrounding living environment.

Compared to previous surveys, people are more satisfied with the adequacy and condition of playgrounds, recreational opportunities at beaches, and hiking and nature trails.

The use of automobile and public transport has decreased, while the number of cyclists has increased significantly. Almost 50 percent of the respondents make their daily trips on foot, 31 percent by car, 12 percent by public transport and 12 percent by bicycle.

Although only 11 percent of respondents are aware of the City of Tartu's climate goals, the majority of city residents are ready to change their consumption habits in the future to help achieve the city's climate goals.

Tartu Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said: "I am delighted to report that the residents of Tartu remain satisfied with the living environment in the city - 81 percent of respondents consider it to be good or very good."

"The great environmental interest shown by the residents of Tartu is also gratifying, with the exercise habits of the people of Tartu having become much healthier over a period of five years, to which the opening of the Smart Bike Share system has made a significant contribution," he added.

The first survey first took place in 1997 and the previous survey was in 2016. The survey is conducted every five years.

The survey can be viewed at https://www.tartu.ee/et/uurimused/tartlane-ja-keskkond-2021

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!