Prime minister: Noone dismissed from armed forces for vaccination refusal

No serving Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) members have been dismissed from service due to refusing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Wednesday.

Kallas told the Riigikogu Wednesday that: "More than 90 percent of EDF personnel are vaccinated, and again, no complaints have reached my desk, at least, not to the effect that people have been released from service because they will not get vaccinated for any reason, or are putting above all themselves, and also others, at risk."

"We don't know of anyone who has left because of vaccination or non-vaccination, or anyone who has been let go. There is no such information," the prime minister, answering MPs' questions, continued.

More than 80 percent of Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) personnel have also been vaccinated to date, the prime minister said.

Kallas said that EDF commander Lt. Gen. Martin Herem has confirmed that noone has been removed from the EDF for vaccine refusal, though around a dozen members have left of their own volition, for vaccine-related reasons.

--

