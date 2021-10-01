Worldwide Estonian Language Week starts on October 4

Games will be the theme of Worldwide Estonian Language Week 2021 which starts on Monday, October 4.

All language learners, teachers and organizations interested in the Estonian language in Estonia and abroad are welcome to participate.

Katrin Maiste, executive director of the Estonian Institute, said: "Games are a vital part of our lives, many of our skills have been learnt in the course of a game in childhood. In the course of the game, even learning the cases and conjugation of verbs of the Estonian language can be done playfully."

How can you participate in Language Week?

The Estonian Institute in cooperation with language learning company Tahela has created language learning games that can be played alone or as part of a group.

Language learners are invited to perform theater scenes in Estonian, film them and share them on social media. All content can be shared online with the hashtag #keelest2021!

The Estonian Institute would also like to hear about Estonian language events organized all over the world. Information can be sent to keelkultuur@estinst.ee.

Information about more events can be found on the Estonian Institute's website

Estonian Language Week is organized by the Estonian Institute with support from the Integration Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Research.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

