Visa applications down five-fold during coronavirus crisis

News
The renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow.
The renovated Estonian Embassy in Moscow. Source: KAOS Arhitektid
News

Estonian representations handling visa applications issued almost five times as few visas last year than in 2019.

While 158,779 visa applications were approved in 2019, only 33,387 applications were presented in 2020, which is 79 percent less than in 2019, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Kristina Ots told ERR.

She said Estonian representations have issued 33,481 visas in the first nine months of 2021, which shows that while there will be a small increase compared to last year, the final number will be far from the level in 2019. "The decrease in the number of visa applications is related to the spread of the coronavirus and the imposed restrictions on travel and entry to Estonia," Ots said.

Visas are most commonly issued to Russian citizens.

In addition, the volume of services and assistance operations has also decreased in Estonian embassies. There were 90,751 operations conducted in 2019 and 76,715 in 2020, which is a drop of 15.5 percent. In the first nine months of the ongoing year, there have been 60,018 consulate service operations initiated, which points to the final number being close to what it was in 2019, Ots added.

The number of visa applications decreasing is also reflected in the foreign ministry's revenue, which has also seen a sudden drop. The ministry made €5.239 million in state fees in 2019 and only €1.761 million in 2020.

"The decrease in revenue is mostly linked to the number of visa applications dropping, but it has also been affected by the number of services decreasing," Ots noted.

Still, €5.28 million was considered in the state budget as the foreign ministry's revenue, but that number was decreased to €2 million for the spring state budget. As of now, the revenue is set to €1.48 million for 2021, Ots said.

Revenue will not affect the ministry's opportunities, however, because meeting revenue is not directly connected to costs in any of the governance sectors, Ots emphasized. All state fees will be directed to the central state revenue.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:17

Less than one percent of coronavirus vaccine doses result in side-effects

16:29

Justice chancellor: Pension scheme legislation not unconstitutional

15:55

Porto Franco development in Tallinn will be ready in 2023

15:18

Expert: Coronavirus picture similar to that in March or April

14:42

Court grants injunction giving unvaccinated individuals vaccinated status

14:03

Gallery: Food courier services gaining pace, not turning a profit just yet Updated

13:31

Frozen healthcare officials need to do something

12:43

Visa applications down five-fold during coronavirus crisis

12:12

PPA makes border inspections more focused, reduced in volume

12:02

Thumb injury to delay start of Kelly Sildaru's season

11:36

Medicines agency: No Moderna-related heart disease cases reported

11:12

Swedbank analyst: Inflation to rise till next spring

10:46

SDE MP to Health Minister: Vaccination shortcomings relate to organization

10:32

Health Board: 248 hospitalized patients, 954 new cases, four deaths

10:16

Chemi-Pharm chosen as Company of the Year 2021

09:50

Healthcare, social and education workers to get booster doses

09:23

Expert: Coronavirus booster doses already recommended for elderly

08:55

Location of Tartu's new culture center creates heated election debate

08:30

Former Kalev/Cramo player arrested in alleged insurance fraud scheme

08:11

Estonia joins global corporate tax reform

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

08:11

Estonia joins global corporate tax reform

07.10

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

07.10

Latvia announces healthcare system state of emergency

07.10

Prime minister: Outgoing president's office budget-blowing 'not very nice'

10:32

Health Board: 248 hospitalized patients, 954 new cases, four deaths

07.10

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Alexei Navalny and the West's Schröderizatsiya

07.10

Health Board: 242 hospitalized patients, 949 new cases, four deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: