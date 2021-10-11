Estonia's unemployment rate fell slightly in September

News
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street,
The Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) office on Tartu's Vaksali Street, Source: Aili Vahtla/ERR
News

There were 44,305 registered unemployed people in Estonia in September, 6.3 percent of the total possible workforce. The rate dropped 0.3 percent from August.

The highest rate - 10.7 percent - was in Ida-Viru County, followed by Valga County (9 percent), Polva County (7.7 percent) and Võru County (7 percent), data from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) showed.

The rates were lowest in Hiiu County (3.7 percent), Jõgeva County (4.2 percent), Saaremaa (4.9 percent) and Viljandi County (5.4 percent). 

A total of 6,328 people registered as unemployed last month compared with 5,859 in August and 8,517 in September 2020.

The number of people with reduced work capacity was 10,536, making up 23.8 percent of all registered unemployed.

There were 15,228 job offers available and the number of vacancies at the end of the month was 8,631.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:32

No new restrictions planned due to low number of covid patients

20:00

Karis to visit Latvia, Finland on Thursday

19:58

Film chief: Current cultural development plan much changed on predecessor

19:17

Foreign minister: Events in Belarus threaten the stability of our region

18:54

Estonia's unemployment rate fell slightly in September

18:26

Baltic, British ministers discuss ties with Russia, China

18:24

Four companies to bid for bankrupt T1 Mall of Tallinn

17:59

Gallery: Kaljulaid, Karis celebrated at heads of state reception

17:55

Eesti 200 receives €279,000 in donations

17:52

Coronavirus round-up: October 4-10

17:32

EKRE takes in close to €60,000 in Q3 2021 donations

17:10

Karis: I intend to be a balancer above all, and if necessary, a mediator

17:01

Parties to await election results in Tallinn pubs and restaurants

16:48

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

16:34

Kaljulaid: Power of president lies in values, people's trust

16:25

E-voting glitch which gave first 900 voters inaccurate information fixed

15:56

Rescue Board saves runaway horse stuck in swamp

15:28

Anett Kontaveit faces Bianca Andreescu in Indian Wells round three Monday

15:02

PPA steps up Ida-Viru County electoral fraud surveillance activity

14:52

Kaljulaid: Estonian society has improved over the last five years

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08:54

Video: Trial rider Keity Meier jumps between roofs of Swissotel building

10.10

ERR overview reveals food prices in Estonia and Finland leveling

16:48

Gallery: Alar Karis sworn in as president of Estonia Updated

10:34

Health Board: 272 hospitalized patients, 727 new cases, six deaths

09.10

ECDC recommends stricter entry restrictions for Estonia, Baltic states

12:59

President Alar Karis' inauguration ceremony

10.10

Report: Estonia has Europe's lowest property taxes

09.10

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from October 11

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: