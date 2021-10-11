Estonia's unemployment rate fell slightly in September

There were 44,305 registered unemployed people in Estonia in September, 6.3 percent of the total possible workforce. The rate dropped 0.3 percent from August.

The highest rate - 10.7 percent - was in Ida-Viru County, followed by Valga County (9 percent), Polva County (7.7 percent) and Võru County (7 percent), data from the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa) showed.

The rates were lowest in Hiiu County (3.7 percent), Jõgeva County (4.2 percent), Saaremaa (4.9 percent) and Viljandi County (5.4 percent).

A total of 6,328 people registered as unemployed last month compared with 5,859 in August and 8,517 in September 2020.

The number of people with reduced work capacity was 10,536, making up 23.8 percent of all registered unemployed.

There were 15,228 job offers available and the number of vacancies at the end of the month was 8,631.

--

