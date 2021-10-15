Spin costs Ott Tänak precious time at Catalonia rally day two

Ott Tänak, Martin Järveoja and the Hyundai i20 in action in Rally de Catalunya Source: Hyundai Motorsport
Rally star Ott Tänak got off to a bad start at day two of Rally de Catalunya, the penultimate race of the WRC season, after a spin cost him time and damaged the car. As things stand at the end of Friday's stages, the Hyundai man is not in the points.

He lies fifth in the drivers' table going into this weekend's race, scene of his 2019 title-clinching second-place.

The 2021 season resumed Thursday, after a two-week break, with a test stage, in which Tänak finished fifth.

Tänak has won 14 events in the WRC series in his career, but has never achieved a victory in Catalunya, though reached the podium as a driver for M-Sport Ford in 2017 when he came in third. He finished second two years ago, which was enough to clinch his maiden world title. Last year's event was canceled due to the pandemic.

Day two of Rally de Catalunya, staged over 1,410.29 km in the province of Tarragona, started badly for Tänak and his co-driver and compatriot Martin Järveoja, after the pair span their Hyundai i20 during the first stage Friday morning.

The pair were uninjured, though while the car was able to continue after the spin (see tweet below) they fell from fourth to sixth in the process.

After stage five, Friday's final stage, Tänak's teammate at Hyundai and 2021 drivers' table third placer Thierry Neuville (Belgium) is in the lead, followed by last year's runner up Elfyn Evans (Wales, Toyota), seven-time WRC champion Sebastien Ogier (France Toyota), another Hyundai man, relatively-local driver Dani Sordo in fourth place and Finn Kalle Rovaneperä, victor in September's Acropolis Rally, in fifth place, 38.0 seconds behind Neuville.

Neuville has been somewhat of an ever-the-bridesmaid WRC season-finisher through his career, but is still in with a mathematical chance of rectifying that as things stand on Friday.

Following the morning incident, Tänak said the car had been somewhat damaged, putting it down to driver error.

Welshman Elfyn Evans had been fastest in the morning, though Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) fared even worse then the Estonian, being forced to pull-out.

On a lighter note, Tänak tuned 34 on Friday, and co-driver Järveoja posted the video below by way of congratulations.

The race continues on Saturday, with the final day on Sunday.

Catalunya rally Itinerary, with distances, start time (Estonian time) and completed stages and their winners in italics:

Thursday, October 14:

Test Coll de la Teixeta     4.31 km 10.01 OGIER

Friday, October 15:

 SS1 Vilaplana 1            20.00 km 9.43 EVANS
 SS2 La Granadella 1        21,80 km 11.21 EVANS/NEUVILLE
 SS3 Riba-roja 1            17.54 km 13.24 EVANS
 SS4 Vilaplana 2            20.00 km 16.00 NEUVILLE
 SS5 La Granadella 2        21.80 km 17.38 NEUVILLE
 SS6 Riba-roja 2            14.21 km 18.59 NEUVILLE

Saturday, October 16:

 SS7 Savalla 1              14.08 km 9.44
 SS8 Querol - Les Pobles 1  19.17 km 10.37
 SS9 El Montmell 1          24.40 km 11.38
 SS10 Savalla 2             14.08 km 15.14
 SS11 Querol - Les Pobles 2 19.17 km 16.07
 SS12 El Montmell 2         24.40 km 17.08
 SS13 Salou                 2.15 km 19.00

Sunday, October 17:

 SS14 Santa Marina 1        9.10 km 8.00
 SS15 Riudecanyes 1         16.35 km 9.08
 SS16 Santa Marina 2        9.10 km 11.29
 SS17 Riudecanyes 2 (PS)    16.35 km 13.18

WRC drivers' standings going into the race weekend

1. Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) 190 points
2. Elfyn Evans (Toyota) 166
3. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) 130
4. Kalle Rovanperä (Toyota) 129
5. Ott Tänak 128 (Hyundai)
6. Craig Breen 76 (Hyundai)
7. Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota) 68
8. Gus Greensmith (M-Sport) 52

WRC manufacturers' standings

1. Toyota 441
2. Hyundai 380
3. M-Sport 172
4. Hyundai 2C 44

Sebastien Ogier looks set to clinch his eighth world title, with his 24-point lead in the drivers' table, even if he does not win in Catalunya.

Tänak can still theoretically achieve second place at the end of the season, but the competition for third place is very tight. Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) is currently third in the rankings at 130 points, followed by Toyota man Kalle Rovanperä at 129 points and Tänak on 128 points.

The season climax takes place at Monza, Italy, November 19-21.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

