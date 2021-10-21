Navalny advisor who moved to Estonia placed on Kremlin wanted list

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's close colleague and advisor Ljubov Sobol has been announced wanted by the Kremlin. Sobol is a 34-year-old lawyer, who currently resides in Estonia.

Sobol's name appeared on a wanted list posted on the Russian Ministry of the Interior's website on Wednesday, The Moscow Times reported.

Sobol left Russia at the beginning of this year. She first rose to public attention in 2019, when she started a hunger strike after the authorities had banned her from running in the local government elections.

The wanted list also includes Navalny's anti-corruption fight organization chief Ivan Ždanov, and his advisor Leonid Volkov. Several other Navalny supporters have already left Russia.

Navalny himself is serving a two-and-half-year-long sentence at a punitive colony, after being sentenced early on this year. The dissident was arrested immediately upon touching down in Russia in January, after spending time recuperating in Germany following a suspected poisoning by the Novichok nerve agent, in August 2020.

On Wednesday, Navalny received the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought from the European Parliament.

Leonid Volkov took part in the 2019 Lennart Meri Conference held in Tallinn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!