Tallinn heating prices to rise by 65 percent from December

Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The price of heat in the capital will jump by 65.5 percent from December after energy group Utilitas were allowed to raise Tallinn district heating network area prices.

The current price is €50.14 per megawatt-hour and it will rise to €83 per megawatt-hour, meaning an increase of 65.5 percent.

Utilitas, a district heating provider and renewable energy producer, said the increase is caused by the exceptionally high increase in natural gas prices.

The company announced on Monday that the Estonian Competition Authority has approved new price ceilings for thermal energy in the Tallinn network area, which includes Tallinn and Maardu, and the Rapla network area.

Utilitas supplies heat to 175,000 households in Tallinn, Maardu, Keila, Rapla, Haapsalu, Kärdla, Jõgeva and Valga.

The price will also rise in the Rapla network area, increasing from the current €63.2 per megawatt-hour to €72.34 per megawatt-hour. This is an increase of 14.5 percent.

Utilitas said it will not yet change prices for the district heating areas of Haapsalu, Kärdla, Keila, Jõgeva and Valga.

The group's companies operate three biofuel-powered cogeneration plants, 26 boiler houses and nine solar power plants.

Editor: Helen Wright

