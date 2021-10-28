State to compensate energy price inflation for low-income families

An electricity pylon.
An electricity pylon. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Thursday, the government decided to allocate some of the revenue from the CO2 emissions trading toward compensating the increase in the prices of energy for households with lower incomes.

The measure will cost some €37 million and will reimburse less well-off households 70-80 percent of the increases of electricity and gas prices from September this year to March next year.

The threshold for the compensation is €60 per MWh for electricity, €30 per MWh for gas and €65 per MWh for district heating.

Adults living alone with a net income of up to €673, households with two adults with a net income of up to €1,009 and families with two children with a net income of up to €1,413 are eligible for the subsidy.

The application for the subsidy will be processed by the local municipality government.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

