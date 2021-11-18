Estonia to acquire new weapons for EDF, Defense League

News
The R20 Rahe used by the Estonian Defense Forces (photo is illustrative).
The R20 Rahe used by the Estonian Defense Forces (photo is illustrative). Source: Oliver Turp
News

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment (RKIK) is set to procure new weapons for the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) and the Defense League volunteer corps, including small arms, automatic weapons, sniper rifles and machine guns.

"We have worked closely with the defense forces in the procurement of small arms and identified the best possible solution between the needs of the defense forces and the products offered on the market. The aim is to achieve, as a result of the procurement, the introduction of armaments with the best price-quality ratio in accordance with the requirements of the defense forces and to ensure a further life cycle in order to maintain efficiency," Ramil Lipp, head of weaponry at the RKIK, said in a press release.

The procurement of machine guns is currently underway, according to which approximately 500 machine guns will be procured for the EDF and the Defense League. The MG-3 machine guns previously in service will be partially replaced in the framework of the tender.

The new machine guns are lighter and more ergonomic than before, and they can also be fitted with various accessories and sights. The procurement will result in a seven-year framework contract totaling €24 million. The expected delivery time is in 2023.

In addition, the procurement of sniper rifles will be announced in the near future, with the aim of fully switching to the 8.6 mm caliber, which will ensure a wider range. The total volume of the seven-year framework agreement is €12 million.

"It is not just a matter of replacing old weapons with new ones, but the introduction of modern targeting equipment will lead to a significant increase in efficiency. Soldiers can shoot faster and more accurately with new weapons, be it day or night," Maj. Risto Partel, chief weapons officer of the EDF, said.

The Defense League's small arms equipment will be supplemented with the Norwegian Glock-17 pistols and R20 automatic weapons, which will replace the AK-4 rifles used in territorial defense units. In addition to small arms and automatic weapons, it is also planned to increase the volunteer corps' anti-tank capabilities. The expected delivery time is in 2023.

According to RKIK, the new automatic weapons are more efficient, lighter, easier for the user to handle and more ergonomic. For example, each weapon comes standard with a red dot sight and the ability to adjust the length of the stock, in addition, the user can install accessories such as a 40 millimeter under-barrel grenade launcher, a laser sight, night light, and silencer. The first small arms will be delivered to the Defense League in the first half of 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:53

Estonia to acquire new weapons for EDF, Defense League

19:28

Around half reservists called up for snap border exercise already present

19:26

Number of people leaving second pension pillar up 5,000 from summer period

19:01

Student testing to continue until February

18:38

Prime minister: Germany shared subject matter of Lukashenko calls

18:36

PM: Coronavirus restrictions likely to last until next March

18:11

State inks deal on major Ida-Virumaa green transition-related REE plant

17:40

Erki Savisaar takes environment minister oath of office

17:16

Gallery: Estonian Embassy in Canada moves into new Ottawa building

17:07

Ilves: Ignoring Eastern Europe will not end well

16:44

Eesti 200 leader: Local election success reason for our ongoing high rating

16:17

Gallery: Christmas tree arrives in Tallinn Town Hall Square

15:51

PPA has launched 250 proceedings relating to Covid rules non-compliance

15:49

Harry Potter Lego collector: Some sets are just too expensive

15:38

Man detained after attacks on Riigikogu, ISS building

15:26

Haapsalu's Christmas tree arrives

14:58

Narva coalition jeopardized as councilor changes mind on keeping seat

14:31

NATO ambassador: Danger in Poland not high enough for Article 4

13:56

Spread of coronavirus falls from very high level to high

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

17.11

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

17.11

New environment minister: Heads of European powers waving climate slogans

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: