Conscripts get first-hand experience in K9 Thunder live-firing exercise

News
K9 Thunder in EDF service.
K9 Thunder in EDF service. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) conscripts have been getting their first experience of live-firing South Korean-built K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers this week.

Commander of the EDF's artillery battalion (Suurtükivaepataljon) Lt. Col. Marko Tomentšuk said that: "During the shootings, our first conscript self-propelled artillery personnel demonstrated their will, skills and ability to keep a cool head. It's important now that they learn all the different roles in the howitzer team and know how to replace each other if necessary."

"The cooperation was smooth and precise - the firing was clean and all the targets almost ten kilometers away were destroyed," Tomentšuk added.

The exercise lasts a total of seven days, held at the EDF's central training area in Harju County, and is code-named Aikeselöök (Thunderstrike).

Personnel from other units in addition to artillery conscripts took part, including forward observers observed targets, meteorologists and communications conscripts.

The K9 procurement deal was finalized in 2018, with the first units arriving in Estonia in 2020.

The K9 has a life-cycle such that it is not likely to be rendered obsolete for around three decades, while its weapons systems suit conscripts and reservists, as well as regular soldiers, BNS reports.

Estonia's longer-range defense doctrine includes the development of mid-range artillery, as well as fully-mechanizing its two main infantry brigades and putting in place coastal defenses, both land-based missile systems and state-of-the-art sea mines.

Neighboring Finland, not a NATO member, as well as Turkey and Norway also use the K9, in addition to South Korea itself, while Poland uses an SP howitzer based on the K9. Further afield, the defense forces of Australia and of India also use the K9. It has been used in anger at least once, during a standoff between North and South Korea eleven years ago almost to the day, and concerning disputed waters.

The video below from Thursday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" (in Estonian) contains footage of the exercise.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:51

Health Board: 434 hospitalized patients, 464 new cases, 5 deaths

11:40

Snap exercise strengthens dry river bed section of eastern border

11:03

Conscripts get first-hand experience in K9 Thunder live-firing exercise

10:39

Court approves custody for Riigikogu, ISS buildings attack suspect

10:24

Ratas: Minister's decision to step down his, and his alone

10:02

Aggregate ratings: Four percentage points between top 4 parties

19.11

Ex-minister: Gambling passion was online betting, not frequenting casinos

19.11

Over 42,000 bee colonies registered in Estonia this year

19.11

Roadside toilets and trash cans fall victim to budget cuts

19.11

Annual bear culling quota of 87 met without difficulty

19.11

Andrei Korobeinik appointed new Riigikogu finance committee chair

19.11

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

19.11

Sildaru reaches final in season opener

19.11

Argentine tenor José Cura returns to perform in Tallinn

19.11

Time runs out for parcel delivery arrivals in time for Christmas

19.11

Konrad Mägi piece sold in Sweden breaks Estonian auction record

19.11

Lasso the cat finally makes journey from Jordan to Estonia

19.11

Transport Agency imposes flight restrictions on eastern border

19.11

Icebreaker Botnica arrives from Canada for winter period

19.11

Majority of Estonian border to be fenced after temporary barrier installed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.11

Tallinn cafe amasses Covid rules non-compliance fines totaling €9,500

18.11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

19.11

Estonia sending almost 100 Defense Forces members to Poland Updated

19.11

Health Board: 447 hospitalized patients, 715 new cases, 9 deaths

19.11

Ex-minister: Gambling passion was online betting, not frequenting casinos

19.11

Lasso the cat finally makes journey from Jordan to Estonia

18.11

Estonia to acquire new weapons for EDF, Defense League

19.11

Gallery: Forest Management Center chooses best nature photos of the year

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: