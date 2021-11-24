EKRE suspects corruption involved in Elva coalition formation

News
Elva municipality building.
Elva municipality building. Source: ERR
News

Whereas initially, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Isamaa Party and Center Party were meant to form a coalition in the South Estonian town of Elva, it is now clear now that the coalition will consist of the Reform Party and the electoral alliance Sinu Elva Vald instead, prompting one EKRE MP, Peeter Ernits, to say corruption is involved.

Isamaa, EKRE and Center started coalition negotiations after the local government elections in October, as happened across most of the 79 municipalities.

Since choosing the election of the council chair, a significant post, failed, the revised coalition is to be formed by the Reform Party, Sinu Elva Vald and three other council members. Sulev Kuus, who ran forthe Center Party, was elected council chair, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported Tuesday.

Kuus justified the switch in the partners with the argument that the initial coalition wouldn't have had a long future. 

"If the votes don't hold and there are continuous problems at the negotiations, then there's no point in flogging a dead horse," Kuus commented.

EKRE MP Peeter Ernits said, however, that the coalition would have stayed in place if Kuus hadn't decided to change his vote.

Ernits alleges Kuus' change of heart in the context of Kuus having been hired to collect votes for the Center Party receiving a loan from the Rural Development Foundation (MES), on favorable terms. Ernits also submitted a questions to the Internal Security Service (ISS), where he wishes to know if Minister for Public Administration - effectively regional minister - Jaak Aab (Center), and rural affairs minister Urmas Kruuse (Reform) have between them impacted Kuus' decisions.

"In my opinion, they have come to him to with these millions from MES to get a list for the Center Party. I'm talking about Jaak Aab. There are suspicions that Kuus entered the party with a concession that he will get more favorable loan terms," Ernits said.

Kuus rejected this though.

"This is absurd, it's somebody's fantasy. Have I ever even used the term 'MES' with a Center Party member? I don't think so, not to mention anything else. I am wondering how Jaak Aab is supposed to be connected to this. An individual who is completely outside of the local government or my business," Kuus said.

The coalition's electoral alliance Sinu Elva Vald's member Marika Saar said that Ernits' appeal to the ISS is not justified and is related to disappointment regarding the results.

"During this whole period, there were signs of people looking for a broader-based solution that the EKRE, Isamaa and Center coalition, but it only turned out last week that the coalition we're forming right now, is possible to form," Saar added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:03

First ever private movie investment fund launched

19:34

Iconic Haapsalu church bell-tower work nears completion

19:28

Prime minister in Paris: We in Europe must face challenges together

18:53

State to give €9 million in additional support to maritime sector next year

18:34

Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir album nominated for Grammy

18:18

132 ideas submitted for Tallinn participatory budget

17:51

Court upholds €11 million claim against Tallinna Vesi

17:18

PPA Covid compliance monitoring costs €290,000

16:57

EKRE suspects corruption involved in Elva coalition formation

16:31

TLÜ rector: Information science graduates do not work in libraries

16:10

Reform MP: Party should stick with Kallas into 2023 elections

15:35

NATO ambassador: US remains critical for Estonia, Europe security

15:02

Global Estonian Report: November 24 – December 1

14:31

National Audit Office: MPs should be shown vaccine purchase contracts

14:25

Liimets to German foreign minister: Crucial EU speaks in one voice

14:06

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

13:39

Weekly: Some local residents express cynicism over southeast border work

13:04

Tallinn schools' adminstrative contracts to change

12:49

Ministry recommends schools only test unvaccinated staff and students

12:21

Gallery: Umbrella installation opened to remember poet Betti Alver

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

21.11

Border guard apprehends smuggler in Setomaa

23.11

Estonian-Russian border secured with razor blade wire in Narva

23.11

Estonia is able to deport 90 percent of migrants with failed asylum claims Updated

09:48

Coronavirus vaccination passes valid for 12 months in Estonia

23.11

3 offers made for Tallinn tram procurement

10:33

Health Board: 376 hospitalized patients, 655 new cases, 9 deaths

14:06

Tallinn launches 'safe Christmas' coronavirus vaccination campaign

23.11

Health Board: 417 hospitalized patients, 821 new cases, 8 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: