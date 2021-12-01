Chinese embassy upset with Estonian MPs for participating in Taiwan meeting

China's ambassador to Estonia says he is disturbed over the meeting between legislators from the Baltic States and President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Tsai Ing-wen in Tapei on Monday, which Reform MPs Madis Milling and Jüri Jaanson attended as part of the Open Parliament Forum 2021.

Milling told ERR on Monday that the longer-term goal should be opening a Taiwanese representation in Tallinn, and that diplomatic recognition could become a long-term goal also.

Milling and Jaanson, along with Latvia's and Lithuania's parliament representatives, are at the Open Parliament Forum 2021 in Taipei until December 6 and met with Taiwanese president and its foreign minister on Monday. Milling and Jaanson are also members of the Riigikogu's Estonia-Taiwan Friendship Group.

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in Tallinn reacted to the statement made by Milling, and announced that it interferes with China's internal issues, undermines China's sovereignty and territorial completeness, and that such statements are in conflict with the previously agreed upon Chinese politics, which were agreed to during President Lennart Meri's term (1992-2001).

"These statements are damaging Estonia-China relations. China strongly condemns and strongly opposes it," the embassy stated in a letter.

The Chinese embassy's statement adds that members of the Riigikogu have a special status and that the words they have said have sent false signals on Taiwanese independence, which "undermine political trust between China and Estonia and poison the climate of bilateral relations".

The Chinese embassy wrote that ​​Taiwan has no international status or prospects, other than reunification with China.

"We have noticed that the Estonian government recently issued a statement about adhering with the One China policy. We hope that the Estonian side will be able to fully understand the importance of the Taiwan issue, eliminate obstacles and take steps to fulfill its political obligations."

Estonian foreign minister: we are following the policy of One China

Lithuania announced the opening of a Taiwanese representation office - a de facto embassy - in Taipei in the summer, a move which was followed by a sharp deterioration in relations between Vilnius and Beijing.

Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) told ERR that in its relations with Taiwan, Estonia has always followed the One China policy and, within that framework, has also had bilateral relations with Taiwan, especially in economic and cultural fields.

"We have a number of practical activities, but we have not considered opening a representative office, neither side has shown any specific interest in it. At the same time, this has not hindered the development of relations," Liimets commented. "At the moment, there are no plans for Estonia to review this policy."

Baltic reception in Taiwan

The Baltic delegation, which includes six Lithuanians and two MPs each from Latvia and Estonia, arrived in Taipei on Sunday, November 28.

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen welcomed the Baltic delegation and wrote on her social media account: "We are grateful for your support and excited to explore opportunities for broader cooperation based on our shared values."

A warm welcome to the delegation of parliamentarians from #Lithuania , #Latvia & #Estonia on your visit to #Taiwan . We are grateful for your support & excited to explore opportunities for broader cooperation based on our shared values. pic.twitter.com/3zapwuDo3o — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) November 29, 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the ROC (Taiwan) wrote that "freedom, democracy and human rights" were "high on the menu" during a banquet for the Baltic delegation upon their arrival in Taipei.

"We're grateful for the support of our like-minded friends and thank them for courageously choosing to stand with Taiwan," the ministry wrote.

Freedom, democracy & human rights were high on the menu at the banquet held by Minister Wu for the delegation of MPs from #Estonia, #Latvia & #Lithuania. We're grateful for the support of our like-minded friends & thank them for courageously choosing to #StandWithTaiwan. pic.twitter.com/xn7bDKQbnA — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 29, 2021

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!