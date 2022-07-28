Former Estonian president praises Taiwan for upholding freedom, democracy

News
Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and President Tsai Ing-wen,
Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves and President Tsai Ing-wen, Source: Office of the President of Taiwan
News

Former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves praised Taiwan on Wednesday during a visit to the country for upholding freedom and democracy, local media reported

Ilves said Taiwan shows these values are universal rather than exclusive to Western societies, during a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen.

"One of the signature roles of Taiwan these days is to show the fallacy — the fallacy of the idea propagated by Russia, by the PRC [People's Republic of China] and recently also Malaysia — that Asian values are incompatible with the concepts of freedom, liberty [and] individual rights. And that is why it is so good to come to Taiwan to see proof that there are universal values," he was quoted as saying by the Taipei Times website.

Democratic movements and the fight for liberty in the world over the past few decades have "disproved" the argument of many authoritarian regimes that certain civilizations do not need to respect human rights or protect the rights of the individual, Ilves said.

Ilves' comments also echoed his keynote speech given at the Ketagalan Forum-2022 Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue in Taipei on Tuesday, Focus Taiwan wrote.

The growth of cyber threats has led to one dramatic change in the security issue, which is that "geography no longer matters," Ilves said.

However, NATO, for example, represents only a regional bloc, and it excludes other liberal democracies like Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Taiwan, he said.

"All of this leads me to argue that we need a digital alliance like NATO but one that is really and truly value-based, that includes all liberal democracies that wish to be a part of it, and is not bound by geography, but by shared values," Ilves said.

Ilves's speech can be watched below.

Toomas Hendrik Ilves was President of Estonia between 2006-2016 and was not representing Estonia in an official capacity during his visit to Taiwan.

Taiwan is a self-ruled island, roughly 100 miles from the coast of southeast China.

China views the island as a breakaway province that will eventually be part of the country again. But Taiwan sees itself as an independent country, with its own constitution and democratically-elected leaders.

Estonia communicates with China and has relations with Taiwan within the "One China Policy" framework. Estonia also has additional relations with Taipei in the economic and cultural sectors.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:14

Solman: The time to remove symbols of occupation is now

13:38

Estonia further limits visas for Russians, Belarusians

13:00

Former Estonian president praises Taiwan for upholding freedom, democracy

12:33

Estonia offers Technical Center of Estonian Roads at a starting bid of €3.9

12:01

Ukraine refugee kids in Estonia attending summer camps, learning language

11:34

Print newspapers will not be sold on Mondays starting from August 1

11:03

Sanctioned fertilizer stuck in Muuga Harbor cannot be used in Estonia

10:35

Despite rising prices, Estonia still facing firewood shortage

10:07

GoCraft to rebuild armored cars and self-propelled artillery in Tallinn

09:32

Environment minister: Estonia's forestry strategy needs revision

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

26.07

Foreigner murdered in Tallinn in early July identified as trans Black woman

25.07

Electricity to be 30 times more expensive in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

26.07

Wise hiring 70 for new Tartu office

27.07

Economist: Estonia's electricity price increase inexplicably large

27.07

Estonia's consumer spending at record high

26.07

Interior minister: Estonia alone cannot stop Russian tourists coming here

27.07

Car hit by bullets in Lihula shooting now on display at Police Museum

27.07

Narva Mayor: Narva will not relocate Soviet tank monument

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: