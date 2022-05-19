Taiwan makes $1 million donation to Estonian Refugee Council

Taiwan made a $1 million (USD) donation to the Estonian Refugee Council on Tuesday which will provide help for displaced Ukrainians who have fled to Estonia.

The council said it signed a cooperation agreement with the Taipei Mission in the Republic of Latvia. The will be used to offer group counseling until the end of January 2023.

"We need to show empathy and solidarity in order to overcome difficulties together," said mission representative Andrew H. C. Lee.

"[The] Estonian Refugee Council operates professionally and has an extensive network of contacts, thanks to which we can be sure that the donation is used in the best possible way."

Jüri Jaanson, chairman of the Riigikogu's Estonian-Taiwan Friendship Group, and Sander Andla, adviser to the Reform Party Riigikogu Faction, participated in the signing of the agreement at the Tallinn Office of the Estonian Refugee Council.

Taiwan has also made donations to help Ukrainians in Latvia and Lithuania.

