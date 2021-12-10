Estonian foreign minister: We will not withdraw our support for Ukraine

NATO allies must act with unity in the face of Russian aggression and will not back down over support for Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) said on Thursday.

Liimets was speaking about Russia increasing tensions on Ukraine's eastern border. In recent months at least 90,000 Russian troops have been moved to the border region.

She said these actions increasingly threaten the security of Europe as a whole which means NATO allies must demonstrate their unity.

"In the current situation, we need to be completely clear and unambiguous in our messages and actions - we will not make any concessions to European security under threat of force. This would be unthinkable and would only lead to new pressures. We know there are many unfortunate examples," Liimets said.

"We will not back down from our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as we recently confirmed at the NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting," she added.

"Relations between Ukraine and NATO and the European Union are organized by Ukraine and NATO and the European Union, and others have no right to veto or speak up here."

Liimets said Estonia is actively working to ensure the unity of the NATO allies. This is on the understanding that they will not submit to force and continue to work for their long-term goal, to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defense.

U.S. and Ukrainian intel has suggested that Russia is preparing to invade the country, which is currently aiming to join western and European alliances and institutions.

Estonian politicians are speaking out strongly in defense of Ukraine in an effort to draw attention to the situation.

--

