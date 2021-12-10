Security expert: Russia wants to influence NATO's new strategy

News
Meelis Oidsalu.
Meelis Oidsalu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Russia wants to delay NATO's new strategic concept and seeks to influence the new framework, security expert Meelis Oidsalu said on Friday while commenting on the recent meeting between the U.S. and Russian presidents' video call.

Speaking on ETV's breakfast show "Terevisioon", he said: "Our approach has obviously failed, the West has accepted its failure. We need to remind the West what this failure can lead to."

Putin dreams of turning Ukraine into the "near aboard", Oidsalu said, meaning it can remain within Russia's sphere of influence. 

"Automatically, if Ukraine is the near abroad, then so are we," he continued. "All three Baltic states have a land border with Russia."

Oidsalu said the actions of the United States, and especially President Joe Biden, in resolving the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been clumsy. He said it is possible Biden is confused.

"Biden's agenda did not include dealing with Ukraine. He wants a new START agreement, dealing with the influence of China, getting Iran back into the nuclear deal. To some extent, the United States needs Putin's support on all these issues," Oidsalu said.

Oidsalu said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) reacted very firmly to Biden's idea of ​​a meeting held only between Russia and bigger NATO allies. 

He said she gave: "A strong and clear signal. As a small country, there is no choice but to intervene loud and clear and to do so early."

On Thursday, Former President Toomas Hendrik Ilves said Poland should be included if only the bigger allies are consulted, although this usually means Great Britain, France, Germany and Italy.

Poland, as an eastern flank country, would also represent the views of the Baltic states.

"Poland would have reason to ask for Article 4 consultations if it is seen that anything is being done with Russia outside NATO," Oidsalu said.

Article 4 means any NATO member can start consultations with other members of the council if it believes "territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the Parties is threatened".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:35

Government discussing New Year's Eve coronavirus rules exceptions

11:15

Estonian foreign minister: We will not withdraw our support for Ukraine

10:45

Health Board: 262 hospitalized patients, 592 new cases, 7 deaths

10:13

Security expert: Russia wants to influence NATO's new strategy

09:44

Estonia extends testing rules for arrivals from Omicron risk countries

09:11

Prime minister suggests electricity companies could reschedule payments

08:33

Ratings: Support equal between four parties

08:05

Karis: Biden did not raise NATO meeting with Russia in B9 phone call

09.12

Center Party to foot Mailis Reps' legal bill

09.12

2022 state culture budget will cost €290 million

09.12

Lintgen announced as T1 mall buyer

09.12

Public support for E-residency program hits record high

09.12

Center leader: Reform opposes electricity VAT cut

09.12

Government confirms €654 minimum wage

09.12

Party ratings: Reform re-takes second place behind EKRE, closes gap

09.12

Professor: Estonia could produce nuclear energy with neighbors

09.12

Estonia undecided on joining diplomatic Olympics boycott

09.12

Tallinn schools told to study from home on Friday due to ice risk

09.12

Tallinn city government issues freezing rain hazard warning for Friday

09.12

Spread of Omicron variant does not allow government to ease restrictions

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

09.12

Tallinn city government issues freezing rain hazard warning for Friday

09.12

Tallinn schools told to study from home on Friday due to ice risk

08.12

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 6

09.12

Lintgen announced as T1 mall buyer

09.12

Government to extend COVID-19 quarantine requirements, restrictions

09.12

Biden warns of severe Russia sanctions in event of Ukraine attack Updated

08.12

Six everyday examples of high electricity price effect

09.12

Public support for E-residency program hits record high

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: