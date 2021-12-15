Estonia's Soomaa region dugout boat culture added to UNESCO protection list

News
Dugout boats in Soomaa.
Dugout boats in Soomaa. Source: Sandra Urvak
News

The building and use of expanded dugout tree boats in Estonia's Soomaa region was added to UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage in Need of Urgent Safeguarding list on Tuesday.

The expanded dugout boat is a canoe-like boat made by hollowing out a single tree, usually aspen, with expanded sides and a shallow base.

Until the 1960s, the boats were used for daily transport on rivers and fishing but now their use has changed and become more recreational.

Building a dugout boat is an integrated and complex process, said dugout boat master and nature tourism entrepreneur Aivar Ruukel. It begins with the identification of a suitable tree and culminates with the launching of the boat.

He said the boats have a special role in the identity and cultural heritage of the Estonian people and in particular of the Soomaa region's community.

"Dugout boats represent our roots, history and identity. In today's cultural space it is especially remarkable that one element of Soomaa region's distinctive heritage has made it into the UNESCO list," Ruukel said.

He added the UNESCO inscription is also a major recognition of the five dugout boat masters "who carry forward the centuries-old cultural heritage of Soomaa's past dugout boat builders".

Soomaa National Park during its "fifth season". Source: Olev Kenk/ERR

By adding the dugout boat to the safeguarding list it will become protected with a multi-year plan. This will aim to train the next generation of boat masters and ensure the continuation of the tradition. Additionally, it is planned to find new sustainable uses for the boats.

The URALIC Center's Oliver Loode, a member of the UNESCO application project team, said the inscription may also be of interest to other Finno-Ugric peoples and indigenous peoples worldwide.

"Soomaa's dugout boat culture shares much in common with dugout boat heritage among Finno-Ugric peoples of Russia and indigenous peoples worldwide, including in the USA and Canada," he said.

It is hoped Soomaa's example may prompt other communities to try and add their culture to the list.

This is Estonia's fifth entry on the Intangible Cultural Heritage list and the first which is described as urgently in need of safeguarding.

The Soomaa region is located in western Estonia and is famous for having an annual "fifth season" which occurs when the winter snow melts causing sudden flooding. The maximum water level can change by as much as 5.5 meters.

"Living with the flowing water has introduced its own way of life," the soomaa.ee website writes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:50

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

08:24

Estonia's Soomaa region dugout boat culture added to UNESCO protection list

14.12

Estonia to start screening background of foreign investments

14.12

Veskimägi: High electricity prices an unfortunate coincidence

14.12

Luukas Kristjan Ilves to become new digital development undersecretary

14.12

October tax receipt up 55.7 percent on year

14.12

Authority: Selling electricity at fixed prices in line with EU directives

14.12

Central criminal police suspect Valga Centrist of vote-buying Updated

14.12

Museum Awards nominees announced

14.12

Covid survey: Infection down, antibodies up

14.12

Entrepreneurs waiting for quick aid, long-term decisions in energy crisis

14.12

Energy price compensation app to launch next week

14.12

New Russian ambassador to Estonia named

14.12

Lutsar: Omicron variant could have positive effects

14.12

Health Board: 258 hospitalized patients, 618 new cases, 3 deaths

14.12

Entrepreneurs disturbed by lack of knowledge of EU climate package effects

14.12

Viljandi Hospital to end employment contracts with unvaccinated workers

14.12

Estonian co-produced film receives Golden Globes award nomination

14.12

Prosecutor: Several theories being investigated in Pääsküla explosion

14.12

Belarusian oil products still being exported through Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

14.12

Lutsar: Omicron variant could have positive effects

13.12

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

14.12

Belarusian oil products still being exported through Estonia

14.12

Health Board: 258 hospitalized patients, 618 new cases, 3 deaths

13.12

Development plan: Estonia to get multiple launch rocket systems unit

14.12

Prosecutor: Several theories being investigated in Pääsküla explosion

14.12

Estonia to start screening background of foreign investments

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: