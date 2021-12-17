Estonia wants to decide how plastic reduction will be reported

The Estonian government wants to decide how it, and other EU countries, will report the reduction of plastic waste rather than rules being implemented from above by the EU.

This week the government approved its positions on the implementing rules for the single-use plastics directive.

Estonia said it supports the adoption of an implementing act, which allows member states to choose the methodology for collecting and submitting data on the consumption of disposable plastic beverage cups and food packaging.

According to the directive, countries must take measures to achieve a steady reduction in the use of single-use plastic beverage cups and food packaging by 2026.

The purpose of the implementing decision is to establish a methodology for calculating and verifying the reduction in consumption and to specify the reporting format on which member states will provide the European Commission with data on disposable cups and food packaging placed on the market each year and information on measures taken to reduce consumption.

The draft states that members states may choose to use a weight-based or unit-based approach when reporting on the consumption of single-use plastic beverage cups and food packaging. Estonia has not decided its approach yet.

Estonia supports the general goal of the commission's implementing decision to establish a methodology for calculating and verifying consumption reductions, the government's press service said.

The deadline for voting is December 22.

The European Commission presented a draft implementing decision on the single-use plastics directive to member states for an opinion on December 7.

