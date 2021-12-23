Tallinn's medical services, pharmacies open during holiday season

Health problems can be treated during the holidays and emergency medical care in Tallinn is guaranteed and on-call pharmacies will be open during the Christmas and New Year period.

Tallinn Emergency Medical Service can be called on 112 and provides round-the-clock service seven days a week.

The emergency departments of East-Tallinn Central Hospital, West-Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Children's Hospital and North-Estonian Regional Hospital, including the psychiatric emergency department, operate 24 hours a day.

A home doctor's brigade can be called in Tallinn for a child up to 12 years of age with acute symptoms. The Tallinn Children's Hospital, in cooperation with the Tallinn Ambulance Service, will be making home calls on December 24, 25, 26 and 31, as well as on January 1-2 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. To call a home doctor, call the dispatcher of the Tallinn Ambulance Service on +372 697 1145. Calls will be accepted from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

The Family Doctor's Advice Line at 1220 and +372 634 6630 is open 24 hours a day on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on public holidays and weekends. In case of emergency, the helpline can also be used to extend a prescription.

Two on-call pharmacies – at Tõnismägi 5 and Vikerlase 19 – are open 24 hours a day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!