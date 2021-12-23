Tallinn's medical services, pharmacies open during holiday season

News
A BENU pharmacy.
A BENU pharmacy. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Health problems can be treated during the holidays and emergency medical care in Tallinn is guaranteed and on-call pharmacies will be open during the Christmas and New Year period.

Tallinn Emergency Medical Service can be called on 112 and provides round-the-clock service seven days a week. 

The emergency departments of East-Tallinn Central Hospital, West-Tallinn Central Hospital, Tallinn Children's Hospital and North-Estonian Regional Hospital, including the psychiatric emergency department, operate 24 hours a day.

A home doctor's brigade can be called in Tallinn for a child up to 12 years of age with acute symptoms. The Tallinn Children's Hospital, in cooperation with the Tallinn Ambulance Service, will be making home calls on December 24, 25, 26 and 31, as well as on January 1-2 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. To call a home doctor, call the dispatcher of the Tallinn Ambulance Service on +372 697 1145. Calls will be accepted from 12 noon to 8 p.m.

The Family Doctor's Advice Line at 1220 and +372 634 6630 is open 24 hours a day on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on public holidays and weekends. In case of emergency, the helpline can also be used to extend a prescription.

Two on-call pharmacies – at Tõnismägi 5 and Vikerlase 19 – are open 24 hours a day. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:58

Toivo Maimets to take over from Irja Lutsar as scientific council chief Updated

15:55

Tallinn's medical services, pharmacies open during holiday season

15:28

Supreme Court: Riigikogu switch to remote working in November was unlawful

14:49

Tallinn not to revert to diesel buses despite gas price rise

14:18

Four new films entered into biopic film competition

13:57

Estonia's coronavirus restrictions will be extended after January 10

13:46

Replacement PIN numbers not issued for older ID cards after year-end

13:20

Estonia acquires naval mines from Finland

12:53

Pet cats in Tartu must be micro-chipped from new year

12:19

Saaremaa opts for ice sculptures instead of fireworks

11:52

'The Matrix Resurrections' pianist: The score is massive

11:24

Foreign committee chair: Estonia should leave 16+1 format

10:59

Real estate prices growing faster than wages

10:34

Tartu city government approves €218-million budget for next year Updated

10:33

Health Board: 227 hospitalized patients, 867 new cases, 4 deaths

10:13

Ansip reiterates criticism of Kaja Kallas' energy crisis inaction

09:49

Singer and pianist issue Christmas thanks to front-line medical staff

09:09

White Christmas in northern Estonia as snowfall continues through the break

08:41

Tallink CEO: We will offer testing on our Finland and Sweden ferries

08:14

Russian ambassador: Russia will not attack neighbors in 2022

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.12

Noted Telliskivi bar shutting its doors next February

22.12

Finland changes coronavirus entry rules for travelers

08:14

Russian ambassador: Russia will not attack neighbors in 2022

21.12

EPL: Tallinn-based crypto currency gaming firm makes Pandora Papers

19.12

Health Board: Omicron variant spreading in Estonia

22.12

Health Board: Coronavirus risk level could reach 'red' in January

21.12

Reporting of vaccine side effects rises ten-fold

22.12

European Commission approves €45 million airBaltic bailout

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: