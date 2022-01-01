Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2022 with fireworks displays

Fireworks at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach on January 1, 2022.
Fireworks at Tallinn's Inglirand Beach on January 1, 2022. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Fireworks exploded over Tallinn to welcome 2022 on Saturday morning.

ERR captured the display at Inglirand Beach on Reidi tee. The clouds and falling snow did not stop crowds from gathering. In total, seven displays took place across the capital.

While Tartu City Council canceled its fireworks due to coronavirus, residents gathered at the Village of Light on Friday evening to celebrate the turn of the year. The Village of Light is open until January 9.

Editor: Helen Wright

