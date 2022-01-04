Young man dies after South Estonia ski center accident

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has opened criminal proceedings after a 15-year-old died in an accident at a South Estonian ski center Sunday afternoon, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Monday.

The PPA's Southern Prefecture announced that: "On the afternoon of January 2, a 15-year-old male was caught in the ski lift mechanism at the Kuutsemäe ski center, while working on the ski run and helping his father there. Unfortunately, the young man was seriously injured, and died at the scene."

The PPA added that the accident, which took place at 5.30 p.m. on Sunday, had happened while the center, around 15km west of Estonia's winter capital, Otepää, Valga County, was open to the public.

Southern District prosecutor Ainar Koik told ERR that many questions remain unanswered at present.

He said: "In the course of the criminal proceedings, answers must be sought. According to initial data, the young man worked at the ski resort under an employment contract and maintained a ski lift in the course of his work.

"In the course of the criminal proceedings, we will check whether the young man was allowed to perform his duties alone, or was required to do so under someone's supervision, and whether all occupational safety requirements were being followed correctly," Koik went on.

The prosecutor's office is directing the PPA in its investigation, as per standard practice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!