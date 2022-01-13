Gallery: Controversial Viljandi statue finally removed

News
Workers dismantling the Jaak Joala monument in Viljandi.
Open gallery
23 photos
News

A controversial monument to a famous Estonian singer and musician has been taken apart and removed from its site in the South Estonian town of Viljandi, a little over a year after it was first erected.

The statue, to Jaak Joala (1950-2014), hit trouble right from the start, mainly due to objections from the singer's widow, Maire Joala, on the use of her late husband's likeness and requested alterations to the edifice.

The statue had been encased in a plywood box, at Maire Joala's request, for almost the entire duration since its unveiling, on the last day of 2020, while Viljandi city government finally ruled on its removal from the site, in a park on Posti street, earlier this week.

The removal work was carried out by the city government's maintenance firm.

Designed by Mati Karmin, Viljandi city government put up €50,000 towards its construction, while NGO Meie Viljandi provided a further €22,000.

The latter organization's head, Harri Juhani Aaltonen, says the NGO has a legitimate expectation to be refunded.

A native of Viljandi and considered one of the "three tenors" of Estonia (the other two being Ivo Linna and Tõnis Mägi), Joala's fame for much of his career spread far beyond his native Estonia, and across the Soviet Union, as it was. Following Estonia's independence in 1991, Joala performed for Estonian audiences primarily.

He tended to shun the limelight in the final years of his life.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13.01

Kallas: NATO members Estonia, Norway share Russia situation understanding

13.01

Electricity consumption rises 10 percent on year to December despite prices

13.01

Kersna: Let us try to keep our heads cool, hearts warm and schools open

13.01

Gallery: Controversial Viljandi statue finally removed

13.01

Gallery: Isamaa protests energy price inflation on Toompea

13.01

Tallink Megastar engine failure incident investigation underway

13.01

Permanent roof not in the plans for Pirita Convent

13.01

The collective Putin and the collective West

13.01

'Melchior the Apothecary' release delayed until spring

13.01

Tartu starts paying out energy support compensation

13.01

Weekly: Ex-presidential office chief joins Eesti 200 Updated

13.01

Food producers awaiting new government measures to alleviate energy prices

13.01

Prime minister: We are prepared to amend energy support measures

13.01

Gallery: Haapsalu library opens 'Year of Libraries'

13.01

Electricity sellers changing fixed contracts unliterally

13.01

Kontaveit, Kanepi Australian Open round one opponents announced

13.01

ERR correspondent: Western unity can be sensed at Russia-NATO negotiations

13.01

Estonian president: NATO will fight for every square centimeter

13.01

Kontaveit advances in Sydney after opponent retirement

13.01

Sports facilities managers facing doubled electricity bills

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.01

Second-hand English-language bookstore opens in Tallinn Old Town

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

13.01

Health Board: 241 hospitalized patients, 2,438 new cases, 4 deaths

12.01

Natural population growth in minus by 5,300 people

13.01

Estonian president: NATO will fight for every square centimeter

12.01

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

13.01

Prime minister: We are prepared to amend energy support measures

12.01

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: