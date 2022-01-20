Tallinn switches off winter lights early due to rising energy costs

Tallinn will switch off its winter lights earlier than usual this year to combat rising electricity prices. Street lights will stay on.

The more than 300 lights are usually on display until the end of February. Some of them have already been taken down.

"By removing the winter lights a month earlier, the city will save up to €55,000," explained Deputy Mayor Vladimir Svet (Center).

"The thematic Christmas lights and decorations on light poles will be taken down first, and the chains that illuminate park paths and green areas will be removed last. The large installation on Freedom Square is currently being dismantled."

Svet stressed that Tallinn will not turn off any street lights, as this would cause a decrease in traffic safety for pedestrians and drivers, as well as reducing the accessibility of public space.

--

