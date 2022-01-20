Tänak and Järveoja 8th after first day of season-opening Monte Carlo rally

Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja finished eighth on the first day of the World Rally Championship (WRC) season in Monte Carlo, the traditional opening race of the World Rally Car series.

The season sees new hybrid tech made mandatory for the first time, and the Estonians already got a chance to try out the modified Hyundai i20 along with their teammates late on last year.

Tänak missed the season finale in Monza, due to personal issues, and the last time he was in action was in October last year.

While the past two seasons with Hyundai have yielded disappointment at Monte Carlo, Tänak, 34, from Saaremaa, made the podium the preceding three seasons: 2017, 2018 and 2019 – the latter two with Toyota, the team he won the 2019 drivers' title with.

The Estonian pair finished seventh in the first shakedown stage, going back to service on two occasions to fix something with the new car, but all manufacturer teams had some issues.

Tänak and Järveoja could not find their proper footing in the two stages held in the evening, finishing ninth in the first stage and eighth in the second stage, trailing reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota) by a total of 41.1 seconds.

"It was a tough start," Tänak said after the second stage. "We had some problems with the engine and then the hydraulics. Anyway, the list [of problems] is long. But at least we finished."

Legendary rally veteran Sebastien Loeb (M-Sport Ford; +6.7) finished second on the day, Elfyn Evans (Toyota; +11.2) finished the opening day third. Thierry Neuville was the best Hyundai pilot on the day, finishing sixth (+28.5).

The rally will continue at 10.14 a.m. Estonian time, there will be six stages on Friday.

The race stage timetable is as follows (state name, distance, start time; completed stages in italics):

Thursday:



Test Sainte-Agnes / Peille 2.29 km 10.31

SS1 Luceram / Lantosque 15.20 km 21.18

SS2 La Bollene-Vesubie / Moulinet 23.25 km 22.31



Friday:



SS3 Roure / Beuil 1 18.33 km 10.14

SS4 Guillaumes / Peone / Valberg 1 13.49 km 11.17

SS5 Val-de-Chalvagne / Entrevaux 1 17.11 km 12.35

SS6 Roure / Beuil 2 18.33 km 15.16

SS7 Guillaumes / Peone / Valberg 2 13.49 km 16.19

SS8 Val-de-Chalvagne / Entrevaux 2 17.11 km 17.37



Saturday:



SS9 Le Fugeret / Thorame-Haute 16.80 km 9.17

SS10 Saint-Jeannet / Malijai 1 17.04 km 11.08

SS11 Saint-Geniez / Thoard 1 20.79 km 12.16

SS12 Saint-Jeannet / Malijai 2 17.04 km 15.08

SS13 Saint-Geniez / Thoard 2 20.79 km 16.16



Sunday:



SS14 La Penne / Collongues 1 19.37 km 9.45

SS15 Brianconnet / Entrevaux 1 14.26 km 11.08

SS16 La Penne / Collongues 2 19.37 km 11.53

SS17 Brianconnet / Entrevaux 2 (PK) 14.26 km 13.18

Tänak returned to remote service again from the road section. Now 5 minutes later he is heading again towards the shakedown start. #RallyeMonteCarlo #WRC pic.twitter.com/8m65JIiZYb — Rallirinki / Teemu (@HartusvuoriWRC) January 20, 2022

The rest of the 2022 WRC calendar, including Tänak's own home rally in July, looks like this:

February 24-27: Rally Sweden.

April 21-24: Rally Croatia.

May 19-22: Rally de Portugal.

June 2-5: Rally Italia Sardegna.

June 23-26: Safari Rally Kenya.

July 14-17: Rally Estonia.

August 4-7: Rally Finland.

August 18-21: VENUE TO BE ANNOUNCED.

September 8-11: Acropolis Rally Greece.

September 29-October 2: Rally New Zealand.

October 20-23: Spain RACC Rally Catalunya de España.

November 10-13: Rally Japan.

Rally Sweden returns after a one-year absence, constituting the obligatory snow race held by Arctic Rally Finland last year, which Tänak won. Rally New Zealand returns after a 12-year absence and cancellation in the coronavirus-blighted 2020 season.

The new regulations for 2022, dubbed "Rally 1", require more standardization of components as well as the installation of a 100Kw e-moter fitted to the standard 1.6-liter inline four-cylinder turbo engines.

The 2022 Hyundai i20 N Rally1. Source: Hyundai Motorsport

While the e-motor can be used, subject to FIA regulations, to provide additional power in-race, it MUST be used on its own when traveling through built-up zones between stages, and while traversing service parks.

Changes have also been made to safety regulations.

As last season, Tänak's teammates at Hyundai are Thierry Neuville (Belgium), Dani Sordo (Spain) and Oliver Sollberg (Sweden), competing against M-Sport Ford WRT and Toyota Gazoo Racing.

Tänak finished fifth in the 2021 season, winning one race, the Arctic Rally Finland in February.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!