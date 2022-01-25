EKRE looking to change presidential perquisites act

News
Presidential lectern.
Presidential lectern. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) wants to amend the President of the Republic Official Perquisites Act by adding a clause that the president will lose their occupational pension and other benefits if they run for or are elected to the Riigikogu or the European Parliament or become a government member.

EKRE MP Anti Poolamets said, after handing over the bill, that the taxpayer should not have to pay hundreds of thousands of euros a year to support a former president who is actively participating in politics and receiving a salary from the state.

"The salary of an MP or member of government comfortably facilitates a former president's representative functions in which case additional benefits no longer have merit. We also want to avoid, in the interests of political culture, a situation where said benefits would be used to finance domestic political activity," Poolamets added.

Current legislation prescribes various benefits for former presidents, including residential and working premises compensation, an adviser and personal assistant, official car and expenses. The presidential occupation pension is 75 percent of former salary.

Poolamets said that the president's perks would be restored after their status as MP, MEP or minister ends.

There has been speculation in the press in recent weeks over former President Kersti Kaljulaid joining the non-parliamentary Eesti 200 party and running in the 2023 Riigikogu elections. Kaljulaid's former office chief Tiit Riisalo and PR adviser Taavi Linnamäe have recently confirmed joining the party. The former president has not decided whether to go into active politics yet.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:54

Prime minister welcomes Spanish NATO contribution

17:30

Center MP: Government not bound by Covid advisory council recommendation

16:40

Tallinn mayor: Government lacks coronavirus strategy

15:58

Universities will not sign administrative contracts without new funding

15:17

EKRE looking to change presidential perquisites act

14:38

Kiik: Scientific council recommends against restoring negative test results

13:55

Study: Rise in asymptomatic coronavirus patients

13:22

Train tickets can now be purchased on board using bank card

12:38

Reform MP: Environmental Board task still unfinished

11:59

Estonia rises on Transparency International's corruption index

11:22

Defense leaders: Contingency plans in place for focused NATO reinforcements

10:44

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

10:31

Omicron forces almost half of schools to move to distance learning

10:05

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

09:40

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

09:12

Kanepi through to Australian Open quarter finals for first time in career

08:36

US ready to send 8,500 troops to Europe - media

24.01

Meelis Oidsalu: We should listen to Macron and address our own fears

24.01

Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

24.01

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

24.01

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

10:44

Health Board: 315 hospitalized patients, 5,145 new cases, 5 deaths

24.01

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

10:05

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens February 2

24.01

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

24.01

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

09:40

Tallinn's Vana-Kalamaja Street renovation to start in spring

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: