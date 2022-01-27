Estonia agrees 5G frequency license auction conditions

Minister of Enterprise and Information Technology Andres Sutt (Reform) confirmed the condition for Estonia's first 5G license tender on Thursday. Three licenses of equal size in the frequency band 3410–3800 MHz will be auctioned.

The technical details of the competition have been discussed for three years with communication companies, Sutt said. He said the solution ensures completion in the market but also enables maximum use of 5G.

"The data transmission speed depends on the size of the frequency block, and the division of the frequency band into three parts allows communications companies to build nationwide communications networks, while also taking into account the restrictions imposed by Russia," Sutt added.

The terms of the competition state the license holder must make 5G services available during this year and install at least 200 base stations across Estonia within two years. Of these, 100 must be in Harju County and five each should be built in other counties.

The competition will open on February 1.

