Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

Typhoon fighter jet of the Royal Air Force intercepting a Russian Sukhoi Su-27. Image is illustrative
Typhoon fighter jet of the Royal Air Force intercepting a Russian Sukhoi Su-27. Image is illustrative Source: Royal Air Force
A Russian Air Force plane Sukhoi Su-27 entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday. The incursion lasted less than one minute.

The violation occurred over island of Vaindloo in the Gulf of Finland.

A flight plan had not been filed and the plane's transponder was turned off.

Additionally, the aircraft did not have two-way radio communication with the Estonian air traffic service.

On Monday, the Russian ambassador to Estonia was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed a note.

This was the first violation of Estonia's airspace this year. Last year, Russia carried out five incursions of Estonia's air space.

Location of Vaindloo island (red pin), in relation to Estonia, Finland and the Russian Federation.. Source: Google Maps

Editor: Helen Wright

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

