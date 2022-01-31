Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday
A Russian Air Force plane Sukhoi Su-27 entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday. The incursion lasted less than one minute.
The violation occurred over island of Vaindloo in the Gulf of Finland.
A flight plan had not been filed and the plane's transponder was turned off.
Additionally, the aircraft did not have two-way radio communication with the Estonian air traffic service.
On Monday, the Russian ambassador to Estonia was summoned by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and handed a note.
This was the first violation of Estonia's airspace this year. Last year, Russia carried out five incursions of Estonia's air space.
