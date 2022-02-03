Tartu gained 1,000 additional new residents in 2021

Last year, 5,481 people registered as living in Estonia's second city Tartu — almost 1,000 more than the previous year. The majority were from foreign countries.

In total, 1,465 people from abroad registered their place of residence as Tartu, followed by 1,172 from Tartu County and 888 people from Harju County or Tallinn. This was followed by residents from Jõgeva County (199 people), Põlva County (196 people), and Võru County (184 people).

The fewest new residents came to Tartu from Rapla County (35 people), Hiiu County (11 people), and Lääne County (16 people).

Of the new foreign residents, there were 225 from Finland, 143 from Germany and 110 from France. Looking at Estonia's Baltic neighbours, 35 moved north from Latvia and 13 from Lithuania.

The most far flung places people arrived from were the Republic of Korea (2 people), Uzbekistan (1 person), Ecuador (1 person), Ethiopia (1 person), and Costa Rica (1 person).

Janika Hango, CEO of the Tartu Welcome Centre, said foreigners and their family members move to Tartu primarily because of the institutions of higher education found here.

"People come to the institutions of higher education in Tartu to study and teach themselves. Due to the restrictions related to the pandemic, citizens of the European Union are finding it easier to change their place of residence than those coming from third countries," said Hango, explaining why there are more people arriving from the European Union.

Together with births, the population of Tartu increased by 6,507 people in 2021, with a total of 94,663 people living in Tartu.

A total of 5,690 people left Tartu, which is almost a thousand more than in 2020 (4729).

Most residents of Tartu live in Annelinn (24,262 people), Karlova (8,375 people), Tammelinn (8,148 people), and Ülejõe (7,960 people). The fewest people live in Maarjamõisa (451 people), Variku (1,776 people), and Ränilinn (1,930 people).

At the beginning of 2021, a total of 74,630 Estonians, 12,399 Russians, 1180 Finns, and 1,087 Ukrainians live in Tartu. There are 342 Belarusians, 297 Germans, 265 Latvians, 175 Italians, and 166 Hindus and French.

