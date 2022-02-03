Tartu gained 1,000 additional new residents in 2021

News
Tartu's Car-Free Avenue in 2021.
Tartu's Car-Free Avenue in 2021. Source: Nima Sarabi
News

Last year, 5,481 people registered as living in Estonia's second city Tartu — almost 1,000 more than the previous year. The majority were from foreign countries.

In total, 1,465 people from abroad registered their place of residence as Tartu, followed by 1,172 from Tartu County and 888 people from Harju County or Tallinn. This was followed by residents from Jõgeva County (199 people), Põlva County (196 people), and Võru County (184 people).

The fewest new residents came to Tartu from Rapla County (35 people), Hiiu County (11 people), and Lääne County (16 people).

Of the new foreign residents, there were 225 from Finland, 143 from Germany and 110 from France. Looking at Estonia's Baltic neighbours, 35 moved north from Latvia and 13 from Lithuania.

The most far flung places people arrived from were the Republic of Korea (2 people), Uzbekistan (1 person), Ecuador (1 person), Ethiopia (1 person), and Costa Rica (1 person).

Janika Hango, CEO of the Tartu Welcome Centre, said foreigners and their family members move to Tartu primarily because of the institutions of higher education found here.

"People come to the institutions of higher education in Tartu to study and teach themselves. Due to the restrictions related to the pandemic, citizens of the European Union are finding it easier to change their place of residence than those coming from third countries," said Hango, explaining why there are more people arriving from the European Union.

Together with births, the population of Tartu increased by 6,507 people in 2021, with a total of 94,663 people living in Tartu.

A total of 5,690 people left Tartu, which is almost a thousand more than in 2020 (4729).

Most residents of Tartu live in Annelinn (24,262 people), Karlova (8,375 people), Tammelinn (8,148 people), and Ülejõe (7,960 people). The fewest people live in Maarjamõisa (451 people), Variku (1,776 people), and Ränilinn (1,930 people).

At the beginning of 2021, a total of 74,630 Estonians, 12,399 Russians, 1180 Finns, and 1,087 Ukrainians live in Tartu. There are 342 Belarusians, 297 Germans, 265 Latvians, 175 Italians, and 166 Hindus and French.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:26

Gasoline prices reach all-time record again

15:52

High electricity prices not forcing cultural institutions to close doors

15:17

First five finalists of Eesti Laul to be announced Thursday

14:55

Enterprise minister suggests lifting 11 p.m. coronavirus curfew

14:23

Government agrees district heating compensation rate

13:35

Estonia suspends all oil transit from Belarus Updated

12:50

Olympic doctor: Beijing games likely over for Kristjan Ilves

12:14

January energy bills to arrive slightly later than usual

11:52

British soldiers reunite lost dog with his owner

11:32

Gallery: Police diverting cars heading to Toompea 'freedom' protest

11:24

Tartu gained 1,000 additional new residents in 2021

10:55

Administrative Court receives over 200 coronavirus complaints in two years

10:52

Coronavirus update: 220 patients, 6,851 new cases, eight deaths

10:33

Riigikogu member, volunteer rescue worker dies

10:26

Survey: Estonia's quality of life least impacted by coronavirus rules

09:49

Kallas: Unity is the best deterrence against Russia

09:02

Covid certification rule to end February 21 if hospital rates low enough

08:31

Average electricity price rises to €177 on Thursday

02.02

Kelly Sildaru one of Estonia's Winter Olympic opening ceremony flag-bearers

02.02

Gallery: Foreign minister hosts peace treaty anniversary lunch

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.02

Maris Jesse: Coronavirus certificate no longer needed

31.01

Russian plane entered Estonian airspace without permission on Saturday

09:02

Covid certification rule to end February 21 if hospital rates low enough

10:33

Riigikogu member, volunteer rescue worker dies

11:32

Gallery: Police diverting cars heading to Toompea 'freedom' protest

02.02

Kelly Sildaru one of Estonia's Winter Olympic opening ceremony flag-bearers

01.02

UK seizes Azerbaijani millions allegedly channeled via Estonia

10:52

Coronavirus update: 220 patients, 6,851 new cases, eight deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: