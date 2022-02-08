Infectious diseases department head: We will focus on hospitalized patients

News
Hanna Sepp.
Hanna Sepp. Source: ERR
News

The coronavirus pandemic has reached a stage where it is no longer wise to monitor tens of thousands of people a day, as the hospital load no longer rises in response to the increase in infections as it has in the past, Hanna Sepp, head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at the Health Board (Teriseamet) says.

Sepp said that according to the new procedure, family doctors will no longer have to direct people to perform PCR tests. This is the case if the person has previously tested positive in a rapid test or if the person has symptoms and someone close to them has already been infected with Covid.

"There is definitely confusion and clarification at the beginning. And I stress that everyone still has the opportunity to go for a PCR test. But if the patient agrees and the family doctor thinks so, it is possible to avoid it. "They have been vaccinated and have not yet had the virus. They can use the PCR test to create a EU Covid certificate," Sepp said.

Sepp added that if a person has taken a rapid antigen test and it is positive and has contacted a family doctor, the family doctor can confirm the diagnosis. However, it is not possible to create an EU Covid certificate on this basis, which is why PCR testing should not be available to people who are not vaccinated.

Sepp added that if fewer people are tested with PCR and the pressure is more on the rapid antigen testing, it does mean some kind of a compromise on how good the overview of infections happens to be.

"The less we test, the fewer confirmed cases we have. But we're in a pandemic phase where we have to decide what makes sense. There's no point in monitoring tens of thousands of people anymore because hospitals are no longer responding to infections on that scale. We're now focusing on hospital patients."

Speaking about the second big change, i.e. that healthcare workers can come to work earlier from isolation, Sepp said that these are currently exceptional cases due to the shortage of healthcare workers.

At the same time, Sepp admitted that in addition to healthcare workers, the circle of people receiving the exception may expand.

"The proposal to extend the circle came from the fact that vital service providers have indicated that they have business disruptions. But this could also happen in extreme cases, not in widespread use. In very extreme cases, when a very important service may not be provided," Hanna Sepp continued.

Asked whether the time limit should be lifted, i.e. whether people should be allowed in restaurants and nightclubs after 11 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Estonia, Germany hand Ukraine 'keys' to new military field hospital

16:50

Estonia's skiers fail to qualify in Beijing individual sprint event

16:12

Experts: Barring Russian channels from Estonia could have negative effect

15:47

Coronavirus certificate not required at outdoor events from February 14

15:14

Special audience permit granted for Eesti Laul song contest final

14:43

Infectious diseases department head: We will focus on hospitalized patients

13:46

Zorro the puppy starts first day of PPA career

13:20

Expert: Macron outcome on Ukraine would mean NATO membership off the table

13:15

Home loan customers hoping for low interest rates to remain intact

12:42

Survey: Majority disagree with anti-coronavirus restriction protest

12:12

Orthodox church hit by two arson attacks seeks €500,000 towards restoration

11:54

Cities struggling to absorb soaring public transport costs

11:18

Figure skater 28th in Beijing, following injury

10:55

Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 6,288 new cases, 10 deaths

10:22

Gallery: Ceremony commemorates start of 1944 defensive battles in Estonia

09:55

NATO commander: Currently no threat to Baltic states from Russia, Belarus

09:53

Estonia may host WTA 250 tennis tournament Updated

09:23

Fuel prices rise again, 95-octane now costs €1.679 per liter

09:05

Estonia's Riigikogu president, MPs on working visit to Ukraine

08:28

Electricity prices to rise to €126.66 per MWh on Tuesday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.02

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

13:20

Expert: Macron outcome on Ukraine would mean NATO membership off the table

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

07.02

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

10:55

Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 6,288 new cases, 10 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: