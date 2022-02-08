Coronavirus certificate not required at outdoor events from February 14

The government has decided that from next Monday it will no longer be necessary to present a coronavirus certificate to participate in outdoor events, Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center) has announced.

"Last week, I asked the Scientific Council to assess the need for a coronavirus certificate for outdoor events and proposed that the requirement for a coronavirus certificate for outdoor sports be removed," Terik said.

"This means that from Valentine's Day, the coronavirus certificate will no longer be required for outdoor events," he said.

Terik stressed that despite the lifting of the restriction, all organizers and hobby athletes must think about safety and how to protect themselves most effectively from the virus.

