Coronavirus certificate not required at outdoor events from February 14

News
Tiit Terik
Tiit Terik Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The government has decided that from next Monday it will no longer be necessary to present a coronavirus certificate to participate in outdoor events, Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center) has announced.

"Last week, I asked the Scientific Council to assess the need for a coronavirus certificate for outdoor events and proposed that the requirement for a coronavirus certificate for outdoor sports be removed," Terik said.

"This means that from Valentine's Day, the coronavirus certificate will no longer be required for outdoor events," he said.

Terik stressed that despite the lifting of the restriction, all organizers and hobby athletes must think about safety and how to protect themselves most effectively from the virus.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:22

Estonia, Germany hand Ukraine 'keys' to new military field hospital

16:50

Estonia's skiers fail to qualify in Beijing individual sprint event

16:12

Experts: Barring Russian channels from Estonia could have negative effect

15:47

Coronavirus certificate not required at outdoor events from February 14

15:14

Special audience permit granted for Eesti Laul song contest final

14:43

Infectious diseases department head: We will focus on hospitalized patients

13:46

Zorro the puppy starts first day of PPA career

13:20

Expert: Macron outcome on Ukraine would mean NATO membership off the table

13:15

Home loan customers hoping for low interest rates to remain intact

12:42

Survey: Majority disagree with anti-coronavirus restriction protest

12:12

Orthodox church hit by two arson attacks seeks €500,000 towards restoration

11:54

Cities struggling to absorb soaring public transport costs

11:18

Figure skater 28th in Beijing, following injury

10:55

Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 6,288 new cases, 10 deaths

10:22

Gallery: Ceremony commemorates start of 1944 defensive battles in Estonia

09:55

NATO commander: Currently no threat to Baltic states from Russia, Belarus

09:53

Estonia may host WTA 250 tennis tournament Updated

09:23

Fuel prices rise again, 95-octane now costs €1.679 per liter

09:05

Estonia's Riigikogu president, MPs on working visit to Ukraine

08:28

Electricity prices to rise to €126.66 per MWh on Tuesday

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

07.02

Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

07.02

Vehicles deal worth €693 million largest defense procurement to date

13:20

Expert: Macron outcome on Ukraine would mean NATO membership off the table

07.02

Income tax return declaration to start next week

05.02

More British soldiers to arrive in Estonia this month

07.02

Sildaru fails to qualify for Beijing Big Air freestyle final

07.02

Opinion: Estonia must recognize Chinese genocide in Xinjiang

10:55

Coronavirus update: 244 patients, 6,288 new cases, 10 deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: