Estonia signs de-escalation, transparency joint statement

Kyiv, Ukraine in February 2022.
Kyiv, Ukraine in February 2022. Source: Erik Peinar
Estonia has signed a joint statement calling on Moscow to de-escalate the situation in Ukraine and for transparency from Belarus on ongoing military exercises with Russia.

The statement was signed by the leaders of Foreign Affairs Committees of European parliaments, including the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom.

The statement said any further military aggression against Ukraine will have "massive consequences and severe costs".

It urged Russia not to recognize the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities, saying this would be a "blatant violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty".

The countries also called for "full transparency" from Belarus over military exercises happening in the country. In recent weeks Russia has moved approximately 30,000 troops to the country and it is not clear when they will leave.

Estonia's chairman of the Riigikogu's Foreign Affairs Committee signed the statement.

The full statement can be read below:

We, the Chairs of our respective parliament's Committees,

Following the ongoing Russian military build-up closely at the Russian-Ukrainian border, in the illegally annexed Crimea, as well as the joint military exercise of Russia and Belarus,

Call on Russia to de-escalate the situation, withdraw its troops from Ukraine's border and the territory of Belarus;

Recall that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs in response, including restrictive measures coordinated with partners;

Urge Russia not to recognize the non-government-controlled areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts of Ukraine as independent entities as it would be a blatant violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty;

Call on Belarus to ensure full transparency of the joint military exercise of Russia and Belarus, "Union Resolve 2022", concerning the strength and composition of military forces, primary weapon and military equipment systems and the timeline of return of forces to home basis;

Urge Russia and Belarus to ensure compliance of their political and military commitments with the principles of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

Editor: Helen Wright

