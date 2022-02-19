Estonia calls on Russia to stop 'provocations, disinformation campaign'

Estonia on Friday called on Russia to stop "the provocations and its disinformation campaign" in Ukraine amid rising tensions.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on social media that it was "seeing worrying reports on Russia's attempts to spike up tension in Eastern Ukraine".

"Estonia fully condemns such actions and calls on Russia to stop the provocations and its disinformation campaign," it said, showing solidarity with Ukraine by using the #StandWithUkraine hashtag.

Seeing worrying reports on Russia's attempts to spike up tension in Eastern Ukraine. #Estonia fully condemns such actions and calls on Russia to stop the provocations and its disinformation campaign. #StandWithUkraine — Estonian MFA (@MFAestonia) February 18, 2022

On Friday, leaders of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine announced an evacuation of residents, saying Ukraine had intensified shelling and was planning an attack, the BBC reported.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it is not planning any attack, and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba dismissed what he called "Russian disinformation reports".

The U.S. estimates there are between 169,000-190,000 Russian personnel massed in and near Ukraine. Russia denies it is planning to invade.

#StopRussianAggression



Ukrainian nationals reside on both sides of the contact line. Their peace, security & well-being are an absolute priority for Ukraine.



Full Statement by the MFA of Ukraine on Russia Escalating the Security Situation in Donbas: https://t.co/XLwQpKwzts pic.twitter.com/F2CTKLS6M0 — MFA of Ukraine (@MFA_Ukraine) February 18, 2022

