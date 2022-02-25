Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside

News
Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) has called a meeting with heads of political parties to try and overcome domestic tensions due to the war and security crisis in Ukraine.

"On Thursday, I proposed to the chairmen of the parliamentary parties to sit down and bury the domestic political hatchet. We will discuss this on Friday at 2.30 pm.," Kallas said at an extraordinary government press conference.

"We have a lot of tension in society and perhaps we will agree that we will not exacerbate these tensions. Considering that we now need to protect ourselves as a nation and support each other."

The coalition is made of two parties, Reform and Center, with Kallas leading the party with the most seats in the parliament. The opposition is made up of EKRE, Isamaa and the Social Democrats.

Before the war in Ukraine, parties had been at odds over rising electricity and utility bills and coronavirus restrictions. The next Riigikogu election will take place in March 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:24

Prime minister calls on party leaders to put differences aside

13:57

More British troops, equipment arrive in Estonia

13:23

Estonia sending additional weapons, aid to Ukraine

13:01

Estonian ambassador to Ukraine leaves Kyiv Updated

12:52

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

12:38

Storm, strong wind warning issued across Estonia

11:36

Coronavirus update: 328 patients, 5,015 new cases, 7 deaths

11:29

Professor: I hope serious situations will create statesmanship

10:46

Ministry chief: Russia aims to install pro-Kremlin government in Kyiv

10:30

Gallery: Anti-war protesters picket Russian embassy in Tallinn Updated

10:21

Four Russian TV channels banned from Estonian airwaves

09:37

Experts: Ukraine outcome hangs largely on country's resilience

09:09

Gallery: EKRE's torchlight procession through Tallinn Old Town

07:54

Kontaveit through to Dubai WTA1000 semi-finals

07:08

Social affairs ministry calls for humanitarian aid for Ukraine

06:38

Ukrainians with expiring Estonian residency permits may stay for time being

06:18

Foreign ministry advises Estonian nationals in Belarus leave country

05:22

Friday's electricity price to fall to €86.01 per MWh

24.02

Prime minister, president express solidarity to Ukrainian counterparts

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day presidential reception

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

24.02

Estonia, allies to trigger NATO Article 4 Updated

24.02

Finland to grant Estonia permission to send howitzers to Ukraine

24.02

LRT: Lithuania to declare state of emergency

24.02

Estonian prime minister: Everything we were afraid of has come true

24.02

Two US F-35 stealth fighters arrive at Ämari

24.02

Russia threatens to block ERR Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article

24.02

Gallery: Estonia's Independence Day Parade 2022

22.02

Telia, Elisa to halt broadcast of Russian-language TV channels

useful infomation

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: