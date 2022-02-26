Gallery: Narva shows solidarity with Ukraine

Approximately a hundred people held a rally to support Ukraine in Estonia's eastern border town on Saturday.

Residents of Narva held placards, flags and banners outside the Russian Consulate at 10 a.m. calling for the war, started by Russia on Thursday, to end.

Many of the signs said "No War", "Stop the War" and "Narva Supports Ukraine".

Narva is located on the border with Russia and has a majority Russian-speaking population.

