Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes

Aeroflot plane on Tallinn Airport runway.
Aeroflot plane on Tallinn Airport runway. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonia will close its airspace to Russian airlines, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said on Saturday.

"Estonia joins Poland's initiative and will ban all Russian airlines from using our airspace," Aas told ERR on Saturday through a spokesperson. A proposal is currently being drafted after which the ban will come into force.

"I invite our Baltic colleagues to do the same to cut Russia off from European airspace," the minister said.

"Europe must be united and resolute in its response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Slava Ukraini! (Glory to Ukraine!)" he added.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) wrote on social media on Saturday that the West must isolate Russia both economically and politically after its brutal attack on Ukraine. 

"Another decision in principle along the way - Estonia bans Russian airlines from entering its airspace. Poland and the Czech Republic have already done so, and we call on all European Union countries to do the same. A pariah nation's planes have no place in the skies of democracies," she said

Editor's note: Comments from Prime Minister Kaja Kallas were added to this article.

Editor: Helen Wright

