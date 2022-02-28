Expert: Stiff Ukrainian resistance does not mean Russia has lost initiative

News
Igor Kopõtin appearing on
Igor Kopõtin appearing on "Ukraina stuudio". Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Though Ukrainian forces provided heroic resistance and have managed to paralyze the invading Russian forces' rapid penetration of major Ukrainian cities, this should not be taken to mean that the Russian military have lost the initiative, military historian Igor Kopõtin, a , on the events of the fourth day.

Speaking to ETV special broadcast "Ukraina stuudio" Sunday, Kopõtin said the military initiative is still in the hands of the Russians.

The Russian army is still determining the time and place of the fighting, unfortunately, he said.

For Ukraine to move forward, the Russian advance needs to be halted, the situation stabilized and a counterattack has to begin, he added, noting that Ukrainian resistance has proved stiffer than forecast.

"According to their doctrine, the first task was to achieve air power, which they did not succeed in. The next was the deployment of airborne forces and reconnaissance groups, and this did not go well," Kopõtin continued.

"If we look at the big picture, the Ukrainians have been very brave, they have take out equipment, they have caused losses to the enemy," Kopõtin said, citing Ukrainian Defense Ministry figures of Russian military losses of 4,300.

This did not mean the advance of Russian forces would be halted, however, and it is not possible to talk about the formation of fronts at present. Instead, Russian forces have various axes of direction along which they are trying to move forward.

For historical and political reasons, Ukraine has become an obsession with Putin, Kopõtin said, an obsession which he is willing to take any risks in pursuing and one which he will not ever give up on.

In essence, Putin has gone all-in with Ukraine, Kopõtin added, and as yet it is not clear if there is any dividing line, such as that which emerged in the 1961 Cuban missile crisis, beyond which the Russian leader would not step.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:29

Omniva 2021 operating income up 10 percent to €149 million

13:49

Expert: Stiff Ukrainian resistance does not mean Russia has lost initiative

13:09

Security expert: Putin fears losing Ukraine war

12:47

Eesti Energia made €111 million net profit in 2021

12:19

ERR correspondent in Kyiv: Main public fear is nuclear threat

11:38

Coronavirus update: 327 patients, 2,281 new cases, 11 deaths

10:53

Gallery: Estonia sends emergency encampment aid package to Ukraine

10:12

Interior minister: Estonia could accommodate up to 2,000 Ukrainian refugees

09:48

Security expert: Russian offensive's first wave an utter failure

08:53

January industrial producer price index up 26.6 percent on year

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

07:59

Foreign minister: Russia's war in Ukraine must be stopped

27.02

Belarusians in Estonia hold protest to support Ukraine, condemn referendum

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

27.02

Kontaveit defeated in straight-sets in emotional Doha final

27.02

Coronavirus update: 321 patients, 4,197 new cases, 12 deaths

27.02

Russian, Belarusian skiers barred from Otepää biathlon world cup stage

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Estonia to close airspace to Russian planes from midnight

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.02

Germany gives Estonia permission to send weapons to Ukraine — media Updated

26.02

Gallery: Thousands gather at Tallinn protest in solidarity with Ukraine

27.02

Finland allows Estonia to send weapons to Ukraine

25.02

Supermarket chains removing Russian-origin products from shelves

08:31

First Lidl stores opening in Estonia this Thursday

27.02

Foreign ministry urges Estonians to leave Russia, Belarus

26.02

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 28

26.02

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: