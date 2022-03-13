Tartu-Valga rail connection reopens on Sunday

Train connections between Tartu and Valga are resuming on Sunday, following a derailment on Friday which injured eight people.

Rail operator Elron confirmed the line was open again from Sunday, though trains will not be stopping at Ropka station until Tuesday, March 15. Passengers should use either Tartu, Aardla or Nõo stations instead.

The emergency services were notified of the derailment at the Ülenurme-Külitse crossing in Tartu County, shortly after 5.30 p.m. on Friday.

Preliminary reports stated that the derailed train had collided with a van.

