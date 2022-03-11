Train derails near Tartu injuring 8 passengers

The derailed train in Tartu County on March 11, 2022.
The derailed train in Tartu County on March 11, 2022. Source: ERR
A passenger train derailed injuring eight people while traveling from Tartu to Valga on Friday evening.

Police were called to the incident at Ülenurme-Külitse level crossing in Tartu County at 5.37 p.m. this evening.

According to preliminary information, a van driven by a 45-year-old man collided with the train causing the first carriage to derail.

All the passengers have now left the train and are waiting for a replacement bus, the Police and Board Guard Board told ERR.

According to preliminary information, eight people were injured and taken to hospital for checks.

Editor: Helen Wright

Train derails near Tartu injuring 8 passengers

