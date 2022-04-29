Laanet thanks Estonian servicemen in Poland

news
Estonian and Polish forces cooperated on construction of Poland's eastern border.
Estonian and Polish forces cooperated on construction of Poland's eastern border. Source: Ministry of Defense.
news

The last contingent of Estonians working together with Polish forces on the border were thanked by Minister of Defence Kalle Laanet (Reform) during a visit to Poland this week.

The minister met with platoon commander Lieutenant Colonel Marko Land, Captain Viktor Bubnov and other representatives of the Wisent-5 contingent to receive an overview of their experiences over the past month.

The servicemen were working to secure the Polish border after the "hybrid attack" started by Belarus last summer which saw thousands of migrants try and cross into the EU.

Dozens of kilometers of border barriers and a large number of roads and bridges were improved, Laanet said.

Minister of Defense Kalle Laanet and Wisent-5 in Warsaw. Source: Ministry of Defense.

"This will help deepen defense cooperation between Estonia and Poland, the importance of which cannot be underestimated in the current security situation. Estonian servicemen have also increased Estonia's reputation and visibility among ordinary Poles. Thank you for making Estonia greater and Europe safer!" added Laanet.

The Wisent-5 task force was mainly composed of members of the Western Territorial Defence District. As of December 2021, a total of five Estonian task forces, most of which were manned by members of the Estonian Defence League and reserves, have served at the invitation of Poland in boundary construction.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

