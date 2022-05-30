Retail trade turnover rises by 12 percent in April

News
Shoppers in Viru Keskus on August 26, 2021.
Shoppers in Viru Keskus on August 26, 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Retail trade turnover rose by 12 percent in April to €846 million, data from Statistics Estonia show. The increase is mostly driven by the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the higher turnover in retail trade was primarily influenced by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover grew by 26 percent year on year.

"The main reason for the significant growth in the turnover of these stores was the fact that last year, shopping centers were closed for the entire month of April due to the emergency situation," explained Pihlak.

The biggest increase in turnover was recorded in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear where turnover grew almost four times year on year.

"There was also a nearly twofold increase in the turnover of other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, that is, department stores," she added.

Turnover also grew in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets, direct sale, by 33 percent. There was also a 23 percent increase in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

Compared to April 2021, turnover decreased by 12 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 13 percent in April. After a long while, there was a decline in the turnover of grocery stores, which fell by 3 percent year on year.

In April, compared to March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 6 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover fell by 2 percent compared to March.

In the four months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 11 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:23

More than 1,000 Estonian women sign up as defense volunteers in 3 months

13:50

Ministry supports Estonian companies developing smart defense products

13:16

Greek president visits Estonia

12:46

EKA students to unveil 'Invisible' mammoth sculpture at Tallinn Zoo

12:14

Raw material imports from Russia to Estonia winding down

11:39

Retail trade turnover rises by 12 percent in April

11:06

ERR in Ukraine: War boosting interest in Ukrainian language

10:39

FT: Baltic politicians annoyed by Scholz and Macron's Putin call

10:02

Final exams begin for 9th graders to graduate basic school

09:30

President Karis: Victory in Ukraine not far if Europe stays united

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

29.05

Mihkelson: Scholz and Macron paving way for more Russian violence

28.05

Gallery: USS Kearsarge calls in Tallinn after Siil exercise wraps up

29.05

President's economic advisor: Estonia's spending out of hand

09:01

Finnish military experts: Dispatching Finnish troops to Baltics pointless

28.05

First ever legal graffiti wall opens up in Tallinn

28.05

Mother bear, cubs caught on Estonian forestry commission camera

27.05

Real estate company: Scandinavians, Russians leaving Estonian market

29.05

Interview | UK ambassador to Estonia on NATO battlegroup fifth anniversary

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: