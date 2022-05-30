Retail trade turnover rises by 12 percent in April

Retail trade turnover rose by 12 percent in April to €846 million, data from Statistics Estonia show. The increase is mostly driven by the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Johanna Linda Pihlak, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said the higher turnover in retail trade was primarily influenced by stores selling manufactured goods, where turnover grew by 26 percent year on year.

"The main reason for the significant growth in the turnover of these stores was the fact that last year, shopping centers were closed for the entire month of April due to the emergency situation," explained Pihlak.

The biggest increase in turnover was recorded in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear where turnover grew almost four times year on year.

"There was also a nearly twofold increase in the turnover of other non-specialized stores selling predominantly manufactured goods, that is, department stores," she added.

Turnover also grew in stores selling second-hand goods and in non-store retail sale, such as stalls, markets, direct sale, by 33 percent. There was also a 23 percent increase in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials.

Compared to April 2021, turnover decreased by 12 percent in stores selling via mail order or the internet.

The turnover of enterprises engaged in the retail sale of automotive fuel rose by 13 percent in April. After a long while, there was a decline in the turnover of grocery stores, which fell by 3 percent year on year.

In April, compared to March, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased by 6 percent. According to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover fell by 2 percent compared to March.

In the four months of 2022, the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased by 11 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

