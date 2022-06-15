Padar: Forming coalition more sensible without ticking time-bombs

News
Ivari Padar.
Ivari Padar. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Many-time minister and negotiating delegation member Ivari Padar (SDE) said on ERR's "Otse uudistemajast" webcast that a situation where one partner's chairman is not part of the government is detrimental to the functioning of the coalition.

"History tells us that coalitions formed without the participation of one or more of the partners' chairmen start out unhealthy. It is not a good working environment when one of the leaders is criticizing from the back seat so to speak. Something like that will not work," Padar suggested.

Host Anvar Samost asked Padar what would be the price of a minority government considering current "parliamentary mathematics."

"The opposition will not be forsaking its duties just because there is a minority government, such as pushing something very unpleasant in the latter's path. Presumably something to do with the state budget or Estonian-language education," Padar said.

"However, I would very much like to hope the three-way coalition currently being negotiated will result in an effective government, despite elections in nine months," he said.

Padar said that recent years' "money comes from the ATM" attitude doesn't mean rulers' decisions should be deeply irrational. "We need to find a balanced way of surviving this winter while taking Estonia forward. It will have to include a package [of measures] to support subsistence, there is no way around it," the politician suggested.

Ivari Padar on "Otse uudistemaja" Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Regarding coalition agreements, Padar said that the more detailed they are, the less potential for disagreement later on.

He also said that the sides usually try to include something to be done right away. "For example, March elections mean that the May state budget strategy must include the party's priorities."

Padar said that the incoming coalition agreement will be rather concrete, giving the example of the need to do something about Estonian-language education.

In terms of ministerial portfolios, the Social Democratic Party (SDE) politician said the principle of proportionality will be observed. "That if one party has one key ministry, others will have theirs. It is sensible to form a coalition without a ticking time-bomb. Giving all sides a dignified and sensible chance to participate," Padar said.

He said that for the Social Democrats, the family benefits hike and a few other SDE bills in proceedings are a condition for joining the government. Padar also highlighted the problem of high nursing home fees SDE would like to reform, as well as school catering.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:19

Eesti 200 wants Tallinn mayor impeached, new coalition

17:43

Poll: YouTube, Kalev, Google, ERR favorite brands in Estonia

17:12

Tallinn principals demand answers from minister on teaching Ukrainians

16:40

Street artist Edward von Lõngus opens huge new work in Tallinn

16:30

EPL editor-in-chief: Prosecutor's office permission rule harms journalists

16:06

Ülle Madise: Government change in light of the Constitution

15:37

Magnum Group buys Lithuanian pharmacy chain

15:23

Padar: Forming coalition more sensible without ticking time-bombs

15:13

Kallas suggests Center Party chairman resign as Riigikogu speaker

14:53

Kriis.ee publishes housing guide for war refugees, landlords in Estonia

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

08:29

Pro-Kremlin provocateur expelled from Estonia

09:25

Gallery: Estonia installs first public emergency shelter signs in Tallinn Updated

13.06

Demographer: Why are we a nation of only a million?

12:55

Center of Tallinn to become 30 km/h zone under new plans

14.06

Reform, SDE and Isamaa fail to reach common ground on price of energy

03.06

Disney+ launches in Estonia this month

13.06

Gallery: Estonian strawberry prices up sevenfold to €15 per kilo

13:30

Coalition talks: Kallas offers Isamaa compromise on family benefits

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: