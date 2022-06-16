Riigikogu night session canceled following proposal from Center, EKRE

The Riigikogu sitting on Wednesday resumed the second reading of draft legislation to hike family and child benefits. A proposal by the Center Party and Conservative People's Party (EKRE) MPs saw the session concluded at a little after 8 p.m.

The Riigikogu on Wednesday voted on 32 proposals to amend of the 1,191 put forward by the Reform Party, that is filibustering the bill, having now gotten through 149 proposals.

The second reading of the bill started on Wednesday the week before with a 10-minute break between voting on each proposal to amend requested by Reform at every sitting since.

The Center Party and EKRE Riigikogu groups proposed concluding the sitting at 8.15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 that passed with 48 votes for and one abstaining. Five Isamaa and two SDE delegates also supported the proposal. The parties are currently negotiating a new ruling coalition with Reform.

The second reading of the bill to amend the Family Benefits Act will continue on Thursday at 10 a.m. The Riigikogu is set to vote on a motion of no confidence against Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) after the end of the scheduled sitting on Thursday.

An extraordinary parliamentary sitting to conduct the second reading of Isamaa's bill to lower excise duties on motor fuel is scheduled for Friday.

--

