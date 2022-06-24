Galleries: Midsummer night 2022 parties across Estonia

Thursday night, Jaaniöö - midsummer's night - saw parties and gatherings big and small up and down the country, with the traditional Jaanituli (midsummer's bonfire) often providing the focal point for festivities.

On Saaremaa, ERR photographer Margus Muld captured several events (see gallery above), while in the capital, Siim Lõvi captured the goings on in the Schnelli Park, including a concert with Estonia's 2022 Eurovision entrant Stefan Airapetjan (see gallery below).

Things had already gotten into full swing the night before in Pühajärve, Valga County, where the Pühajarve midsummer's festival brought both domestic acts such as Liis Lemsalu, Tanel Padar and Karl-Erik Taukar, and foreign acts such as Sub Focus (U.K.) and Julian Jordan (Netherlands), while the festival continued on Thursday – see the third gallery, below.

