Galleries: Midsummer night 2022 parties across Estonia

news
Open gallery
40 photos
news

Thursday night, Jaaniöö - midsummer's night - saw parties and gatherings big and small up and down the country, with the traditional Jaanituli (midsummer's bonfire) often providing the focal point for festivities.

On Saaremaa, ERR photographer Margus Muld captured several events (see gallery above), while in the capital, Siim Lõvi captured the goings on in the Schnelli Park, including a concert with Estonia's 2022 Eurovision entrant Stefan Airapetjan (see gallery below).

Things had already gotten into full swing the night before in Pühajärve, Valga County, where the Pühajarve midsummer's festival brought both domestic acts such as Liis Lemsalu, Tanel Padar and Karl-Erik Taukar, and foreign acts such as Sub Focus (U.K.) and Julian Jordan (Netherlands), while the festival continued on Thursday – see the third gallery, below.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:06

Galleries: Midsummer night 2022 parties across Estonia

11:39

Gallery: President decorates 148 people, honoring their service to Estonia

23.06

Top officials: Russia practicing missile strikes on Estonia is nothing new

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans Updated

23.06

Former interior minister leaves Center Party, seeks new, senior role

23.06

Karis: Defending peace in Europe is our fight for freedom

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day parade takes place in Kuressaare

23.06

France holds 'surprise' short notice paratrooper exercise into Estonia

23.06

Estonian research funding still based on Soviet-era foreign relations

22.06

Gallery: Victory Day parade rehearsal takes place in Saaremaa

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

23.06

Kallas: Estonia would be 'wiped from map' under existing NATO plans Updated

22.06

Bloomberg: Russia simulating missile attacks on Estonia

20.06

Czech fighter jets break sound barrier pursuing aircraft off Estonian coast

23.06

France holds 'surprise' short notice paratrooper exercise into Estonia

21.06

Public Midsummer events in Tallinn and Tartu

21.06

Russian helicopter flies in Estonian airspace without permission

23.06

Gallery: Estonia's Victory Day parade takes place in Kuressaare

23.06

Top officials: Russia practicing missile strikes on Estonia is nothing new

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: