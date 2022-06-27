Estonia's party leaders continue coalition discussions on Monday

Urmas Reinsalu.
Urmas Reinsalu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Reform, Isamaa and SDE leaders will meet on Monday to discuss the biggest unresolved topics between the parties, Isamaa MP Urmas Reinsalu said.

"Today's main issues are the most important issues, or the elephant [in the room] issues, which create the framework for this coalition. Now, we are moving forward step by step, the chairmen will meet and discuss the most important issues that were left up in the air from last week and virtually everything was left up in the air," Reinsalu told ERR on Monday morning.

After the negotiations, the chairmen will hold discussions with their parties and work out how to move forward. He said talks will be held between the parties for as long as necessary.

No other discussions or negotiations are scheduled for today, he said.

On Sunday, Isamaa Chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said there was little common ground between the parties on important issues and an agreement will not be concluded quickly. Reinsalu said he was being realistic.

"He rightly pointed out that no agreement has been reached on these major issues in isolation. It is true that some issues are closer to agreement than others," said Reinsalu.

Asked if now is the time to compromise, not just demand it from other negotiating parties, the MP said everyone is trying to reach an agreement as best they can.

"We are still looking for solutions and it will take time," Reinsalu said.

Reform is currently leading a minority government after kicking out junior partner Center earlier this month. Negotiations have been taking place for two weeks between the party, Isamaa and SDE.

Läänemets: Nothing agreed so far

SDE chairman Lauri Läänemets told ERR the leaders held a 2-hour meeting at 8:30 a.m. and a second will follow at 7 p.m.

Parties are now holding talks amongst themselves. Nothing was agreed this morning, he said.

"It cannot be said that an agreement has been reached. We talked a lot about Estonian-language education, there are lots of details," the chairman said.

Editor's note: This article was updated to add quotes from Lauri Läänemets.

Editor: Helen Wright

